A screenshot from the Netflix trailer for "Sins of Our Mother" featuring Lori Vallow's speech as a beauty queen from the 2004 Mrs. Texas pageant. Vallow smiles after delivering the line "I'm basically a ticking time bomb."
A screenshot from the Netflix trailer for "Sins of Our Mother" featuring Lori Vallow's speech as a beauty queen from the 2004 Mrs. Texas pageant. Vallow smiles after delivering the line "I'm basically a ticking time bomb."
A new crime documentary on accused child murderers Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell is set to release on Netflix in September.
The three-part series is titled “Sins of Our Mother” and aims to answer the question “how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?” according to the documentary’s trailer, uploaded on Monday at youtu.be/2GVxxIsT4Y4.
Lori Vallow and her fifth husband Chad Daybell are charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges related to the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, whose remains were found buried on Chad Daybell’s Fremont County property in June 2020 about eight months after the children were reported to have disappeared.
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty and could face the death penalty if convicted.
Chad Daybell also is charged with first-degree murder of his ex-wife Tammy Daybell, who died a month before Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow in November 2019. Fremont County completed Tammy Daybell's autopsy in February 2021, but the results have not been released to the public yet.
Lori Vallow also is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of her ex-husband Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in July 2019 according to the Chandler Police Department in Arizona. Cox died in December 2019 of natural causes, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.
The documentary trailer shows interview footage with Lori Vallow's son Colby Ryan and a recorded phone call Colby Ryan had with his mother where he tells her “I would have never thought you would have ever done something like this.”
To which Lori Vallow replies, “What is it that you think that I’ve done?”
“Sins of Our Mother” will examine the role Chad Daybell played in bringing Lori Vallow to the circumstances she faces now. Chad Daybell was a self-published Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-oriented author who wrote about apocalyptic events and near-death experiences.
“Belief really will take you to a different place,” Colby Ryan said in the trailer.
The documentary will be available to watch on Netflix starting Sept. 14.