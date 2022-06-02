A new active senior apartment complex will be opening in Idaho Falls in fall 2023, seeking to alleviate the crowded housing market in the city.
The complex, the Ivory at Woodruff, will take about 18 months for its developer Helu Development to construct. Helu management held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
"There’s no 55 and older communities (in Idaho Falls) as of right now so there’s not really a place for these people to retire,” said Helu Chief Operating Officer Taylor Bassett. “We’re excited to be in Idaho Falls and happy to be a part of the community.”
The apartment complex will be a 99-unit, three-story building with single- and two-bedroom floor plans located on 1915 S. Woodruff Ave. Bassett said rental prices will likely range between $1,000 to $1,300 per month.
The complex will feature a main clubhouse where the property manager can host community-type events, Basset said. A pickleball court, hot tub, barbecue area, valet trash services and elevators are also planned.
Bassett said the complex was designed to primarily serve its main demographic of senior residents. Its location is right across the street from the Teton Medical Specialty center and within walking distance of several restaurants.
While the Ivory is targeted for older residents, Bassett said they will welcome people of all ages as residents.
“This is a population of individuals who have taught us, taken care of us, worked their entire lives for our families and our friends,” said Jay Minnick, CEO and president of Helu. “We honor them today by building this three-story building where their next round of memories will be made.”
Helu, a multifamily housing developer which started building housing in Texas and Idaho in 2020, is also the developer of the Pioneer Crossing apartment complex, a 227-unit complex located near Sunnyside Road at 3040 South Fork Boulevard scheduled to open at the end of 2022. Bassett said the management hopes to continue building in Idaho Falls.
Housing in Idaho Falls has been an issue for many and the city was recently ranked with the third-most overvalued housing market in the entire country. The Post Register reported in January the city was facing a historically low number of active real estate listings, which has been caused by slowed new development, an influx of new residents and a lack of higher density options.
“There’s very low vacancy for multifamily (units) in the market right now and there’s not a lot of newer product,” Bassett said. “A lot of the stuff is older (and) single story so the market is in desperate need.”