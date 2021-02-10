Market Lake Wildlife Management Area grew by 649 acres recently after Idaho Fish and Game purchased a block of land from Ducks Unlimited.
The new property is located on the west side of Interstate 15 about 20 miles north of Idaho Falls near the town of Roberts. The new property brings the management area size to more than 6,000 acres.
The new acquisition sits north of a 342-acre plot purchased by Fish and Game in 2018. Fish and Game is calling the west side plot the Market Lake Basin Unit.
“The land is just north of where we have a blind we recently built that’s getting a lot of use,” said James Brower, of Fish and Game’s Upper Snake River Region.
The added land was owned by Ducks Unlimited who purchased the property when it became available several years ago, Fish and Game said. The area is part of the Market Lake lakebed that once covered more than 7,000 acres and supported large concentrations of waterfowl. Fish and Game purchased the land from Ducks Unlimited this year with the help of grant money from Pheasants Forever.
“This is an important acquisition that would not have been possible without the help of Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited,” said Market Lake manager Brett Gullett. “Because of their efforts, we now have over 6,000 acres of public access at Market Lake and encompass 33% of the historic lakebed.”
Brower said the new land will add to conservation efforts with migrating waterfowl and allow birds access to ponds in other parts of the management area.
“The area will eventually be planted in crops to offer forage for waterfowl,” he said. “It’s going to take some time before we get that built up. We eventually want to flood irrigate there to make it appealing to waterfowl.”
The Market Lake Basin Unit is open to the public for hunting, fishing and trapping, Fish and Game said.
An updated Market Lake Wildlife Management Area map can be seen online at idfg.idaho.gov/files/market-lake-map-2021jpg