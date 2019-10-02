A long-term addiction treatment center from Boise has opened its second location in Idaho Falls.
Brick House Recovery first opened in Meridian in 2014 as an intensive, long-term recovery center for people suffering from addiction. The company relocated to a larger office in Boise in August and opened the doors of its first location in eastern Idaho earlier this week.
Brick House uses parts of the faith-based 12 step program popularized by Alcoholics Anonymous along with a six-month blueprint for recovery. Founder and CEO Jason Coombs said that while the program wasn’t based on any specific denomination, it was important that patients be open to spiritual support in general.
“Clients come in struggling to find purpose and meaning in their life and they have a void in their soul that they fill with drugs and alcohol,” Coombs said.
The new location is the former office of Renaissance Ranch, a similar addiction treatment company that sold the location earlier this year. Many of the former staff members and around 20 patients of Renaissance Ranch made the transition to Brick House. Three of the counselors hold master’s degrees in clinical care and three are state-certified for alcohol and drug counseling.
Adam Rowbury, the program director, made the transition from Renaissance Ranch to the new company because he had gotten to know Coombs while working there and wanted to stay involved in the addiction treatment field.
“Working in this field can be challenging but I know how much it can mean to people. I can give back and help see other people get to sobriety,” Rowbury said.
Brick House Recovery’s focus is primarily on addictions to drugs and alcohol, though resources are available for people struggling with pornography addiction or untreated mental health concerns. Coombs said the vast majority of the patients who come through Brick House have their treatment covered by private insurance.
New clients entering rehab will undergo a partial hospitalization at the facility, where they spend 30 hours a week or longer at the location receiving in-depth counseling as they go through their initial withdrawal. For partial hospitalization facilities, Idaho requires that patients have access to a medical professional on at least a weekly basis.
After that is an intensive outpatient program where patients will meet with the clinic’s staff and attend support groups before transitioning to a more relaxed aftercare program for the ensuing months.
The grand opening for the center at 1020 Landbank Street will be held beginning at noon Thursday, with open house tours all afternoon and a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. To contact Brick House Recovery in Idaho Falls, call 208-522-6155.