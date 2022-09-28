The new Bonneville County Library District branch in Ammon has ditched the Lane Bryant sign and is sporting some new artwork in preparation for its grand opening events at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
When the Post Register last spoke to Michelle Tolman, director of the Bonneville County Library District, she said that the libraries would be open Oct. 1 no matter what.
“We may not have everything catalogued but we will have books and resources for people and we will go as fast as we can to do the best with what we have been given to work with.”
Tolman has made good on her word. The new library sign is up, books are on their shelves, and final touches are being made so that community members, volunteers and library employees can celebrate how far the district's new libraries have come.
Bonneville county's library contract with the city of Idaho Falls Library District expires Friday after 42 years on contractual agreements. The contract will expire only 24 hours before Bonneville's library district will officially open all four of its new libraries to the public.
Discussions about the contract began in February when the Idaho Falls board asked Ammon residents to assume responsibility for 11% more of the Idaho Falls Library District’s annual budget than they were currently contributing. Disagreements on payment led to the decision to dissolve the contract.
Residents in the Bonneville library district will have free access to any of the county's new libraries due to the household fee paid through their taxes. No additional fees will be charged. Non district residents will be charged $65 per year per household.
Due to the termination of the contract, library patrons who live outside of Idaho Falls city limits will have to pay a non-resident fee for the city’s library services if they choose to continue usage. The fee will change from $65 to $120.
The Bonneville district is made up of four branches, all of which will be operational Saturday, though not all of them will be having grand opening events that same day.
The four branches are the main Ammon Branch, 3015 S. 25th East, which will have its grand opening Saturday, the Iona Branch, 3548 N. Main St., located within the Iona city building and will be open for use on Saturday but will not have a grand opening until Oct. 22. The Swan Valley Branch, 3389 U.S. Highway 26, is located within Swan Valley Elementary School, available to the public after school hours, this branch's grand re-opening celebration is undetermined. The Westside Branch, 250 S. Skyline Drive, Suite 6, will have its opening celebrations beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Local volunteers and donations from businesses have made this library possible with hundreds of hours of time spent labelling and shelfing books as well as donating furniture and money to the library district, Tolman said.
“I want to be here, a part of this because I have seen how many others have come to be a part of it,” Kelli Buck, part-time library employee said. “Everyone who has come in here has a great story, about as many stories as we have books.”
Volunteer LaVona Borg has hand-made 1,500 book marks and provided 500 backpacks to give away at all the branches," Tolman said. "We have boxes of beautiful children's books that are in great condition but might not hold up to library usage, but we saved them to give to kids who come celebrate."
Tolman has been in constant shock from the amount of support the libraries have received and the level of joy they have already brought the community.
"People here are amazing," Tolman said. "They want to be a part of something that is greater than themselves. They know that libraries touch a lot of lives and they have sacrificed greatly to be able to make this happen in a timely manner. Several people have spent over a hundred hours of their time. People have spent money out of their own pockets to help.
"We are part of a beautiful community building experience here. We have had people walk in and squeal with delight, children jumping up and down, excited to have their own library. People are seeing what it means to be a community and they are reaching out and helping and it means the world to all of us."
The new library in Ammon, as well as the other three branches will service the people of the community for years and years to come, Tolman said.
"This library has been something that Ammon has sought for decades. Where else can people of all walks of life, all ages, all ethnicities, all income levels, every diversity you can think of come together and be one, I can't think of a better place than a library."
More information can be found on the Friends of Bonneville County Libraries Facebook page as well as the library districts’ website: bonnevillecountylibrarydistrict.lili.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.