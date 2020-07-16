A new community theater group in Ammon is working to finalize plans to perform its first shows at the beginning of August.
The Ammon Arts Community Theater troop was created by the Ammon Arts Council in November and has been working on rehearsals and auditions since the end of April to hold a production of "Seussical the Musical." The group is requesting $1,200 from the Ammon City Council during its Thursday night meeting to pay for the remaining sets and costumes it needs.
The community theater has raised $3,000 through donations on Kickstarter earlier this summer, which was set up by children's director and lead choreographer Thea Disney.
"With all the negativity and fear in the world right now, we feel this show will provide an opportunity for people to band together doing something they love and be able to share an uplifting escape from reality," Disney wrote on the Kickstarter page.
The theater company has more than 60 children and adult performers in the main cast of the show and dozens more working on the technical side of the production. The ensemble musical numbers have been shrunk to limit the number of people on stage at once, and performers are asked to wear masks while backstage and to skip days when someone in their family is feeling sick.
"We do have people missing rehearsals because of that, but we're happy they are being honest and encourage that to keep everyone healthy," Disney said.
The community theater plans to perform "Seussical" every night from Aug. 6-11 at the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium. People buying tickets for the show can request to have the seats on either side of them kept empty to allow for some social distancing, and audience members will be encouraged to wear masks.