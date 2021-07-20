Before you visit Grand Teton National Park’s Jenny Lake this summer, get the app.
As part of the multi-million-dollar Jenny Lake Renewal Project started a few years ago, the park, in conjunction with Grand Teton National Park Foundation and the help of AT&T, has created interactive digital displays visitors – especially youngsters – can use on a smartphone or tablet.
The unveiling of the app for public use was held last week.
"Kids, researchers, rangers, and technologists worked together to develop ideas for the app on site at Jenny Lake,” the park said in a news release. “The result is a fun and engaging digital experience that leads users around Jenny Lake while encountering virtual reality wildlife, building mountain ranges, and even summiting the Grand Teton.”
The app allows visitors to point their smartphone camera, for example, at mountains across the lake and have the names of the peaks displayed. Along Jenny Lake’s Discovery Trail, with app running, different wildlife markers appear allowing you to interact with virtual animals and watch them walk by. As a virtual black bear walks past, you’ll get information about the animal, its tracks, scat and other vitals.
One part of the app lets you “Bag the Grand” by gathering all the equipment you need to start the climb around the plaza at Jenny Lake, such as boots, backpack, bear spray, water, sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, maps, and compass.
“We look forward to young visitors connecting with Jenny Lake in meaningful, memorable ways through this modern digital application,” Grand Teton National Park Foundation President Leslie Mattson said. “We are grateful for AT&T’s generous support to help make this vision a reality.”
AT&T donated $250,000 to the project. Grand Teton National Park Foundation worked with the National Park Service, University of Maryland KidsTeam, Teton County Recreation District, and the park to host a two-day discovery workshop to develop ideas for the app.
More details on the free app and where to go to download it can be found at nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/jenny-lake-explorer-app.htm.
“Grand Teton looks forward to welcoming and engaging young people as the next generation of park stewards through the new Jenny Lake Explorer app. This app will add a whole new dimension to their park experience and create meaningful connections to Grand Teton and its valuable resources,” said park superintendent Chip Jenkins.