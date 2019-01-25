The Gables Assisted Living and Memory Care, an assisted living provider with locations throughout southeastern Idaho and northern Utah, is opening its first location in Idaho Falls.
The new facility, located at 3400 S. 5th W., will open in March and is now accepting applications for new tenants.
It's the ninth assisted living home for the Gables, which currently operates facilities in Shelley, Blackfoot (two facilities), Pocatello (two facilities), Brigham City, Utah (two facilities), and North Logan, Utah.
The Gables Assisted Living and Memory Care is not affiliated with Gables of Ammon Assisted Living.
The new Idaho Falls location will be the Gables' largest, with 39 beds. Typically, the Gables' facilities have about 16 beds.
The building was an assisted living facility previously but has been vacant for about a decade. The Gables is doing extensive remodeling to meet the needs of its future residents, according to the Gables' operating partner Michael Robbins.
"We want ample common space for people to gather and have holiday parties, family parties," Robbins said. "We want a place designated for activities. We want a TV room, dining room, spa, hair salon ... all that kind of stuff. We have all of that in that building."
Robbins, who works out of the Gables' nine-person administrative offices in Idaho Falls (right around the corner from the new facility), said it was the right time to enter the Idaho Falls market.
"Idaho Falls has been known as a saturated market for a long time with assisted living," he said. "Through the recession and several years after there was kind of a low occupancy problem across the board with a lot of facilities in Idaho Falls. We’ve just kind of steered clear of it for a few years and we just decided it’s time to jump in."
The new facility will have 29 beds for general assisted living and 10 beds for memory care. Robbins said the licensed staff at the Gables helps residents with daily activities such as showering, using the bathroom, dressing, medication management, eating and transportation.
"Every resident is going to be a little bit different," he said. "We’ll tailor a care plan for each one of them to what their needs are. We’ll also have a memory care unit that will be a little more specific to the population with some sort of dementia."
The Gables has a staff-to-resident ratio of about 1-7 for general assisted living and 1-5 for memory care. The company is in the process of hiring those employees.
The Gables also provides daily activities and entertainment. And there will be an ice cream bar.
"The goal is to keep them active, healthy and engaged," Robbins said.
Cost for the facility is divided into two segments: one for rent and one for care. Rent is the same for every resident and is based on the size of the room. But the cost of care varies depending on the residents' needs. Memory care, for example, is the most expensive option.
Residents sign contracts but there are no long-term commitments, Robbins said. "There’s an admission agreement but in essence it’s just month-to-month," he said.
Desi Richards, the Gables community relations coordinator, said the company is talking to about three dozen families who are interested in the Idaho Falls facility. However, only about a quarter of prospective residents typically will sign a contract.
"(The families) have to process it, too," Richards said. "They have to say, ‘I have done my best and now we need to reach out and get someone that can give better care than what we can.’"
For families that aren't quite ready to make the jump to full-time assisted living, the Gables also offers an at-home, personal care service.
"Families looking for help with their loved one will call and say 'Mom’s not ready,'" Richards said. "It’s nice to be able to go in and help her, whether it’s just getting meals ready or if she needs help showering," she said.
The Gables can be reached by phone at 208-357-3323 or online at thegablesassistedliving.com/idaho-falls/.