WILSON, Wyo. — Saturday, Lynne Wolfe was holding her avalanche beacon in front of her like a Geiger counter waiting for it to beep.
“Did you turn on No. 2?” she shouted to her husband, Dan Powers. Powers was standing on skis more than 30 yards away at an orange, wooden box mounted on a tree and flipping switches on a lunchbox-sized black device inside.
“It’s on,” he said. Beeping sounds could be heard.
“OK, that works,” Lynne Wolfe pronounced. She tromped on her skis to the next transmitter location and repeated the process.
The check off was repeated eight times as transmitters were buried a few feet in the snow at random locations 20 to 30 yards from the control box.
Saturday afternoon, a group of volunteers were installing an avalanche beacon park about 60 yards north of the Coal Creek trailhead parking lot. Wolfe, a Driggs avalanche educator and editor of The Avalanche Review, was given a permit by the Forest Service to set up the beacon park. The intent of the beacon park is to give wintertime backcountry users the opportunity to practice finding buried transmitters with their own beacons, probes and shovels. The public is invited to come and practice.
The equipment was donated by Backcountry Access. The 52 D-size batteries required for all the electronics were provided by the Teton Backcountry Alliance organization.
“You just go there and flip a couple of switches. There are really clear directions inside of the control box. It's fairly intuitive,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe said signs are on order announcing the park at Coal Creek and giving directions on its use. But everything is operational now.
“I flagged it with orange flagging tape,” she said. “If you look right through the trees, you can see the orange box from the parking lot.”
“It's going to be open access, go use it,” Gary Kofinas, director of Teton Backcountry Alliance said. “I’m sure that the guide services and avy classes will make use of this. It will be great for them and great for the public.”