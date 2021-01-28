BOISE — Idaho adoptees looking for their birth parents often find themselves against the brick wall under the state's current laws. Children adopted in the future, however, may not have that struggle if a newly introduced bill passes.
On Thursday morning, Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, proposed a bill that would allow adoptees born after July 1, 2021, to access their original birth certificate. The House State Affairs committee voted to introduce it.
When children are adopted, they are given a new amended birth certificate. Their first birth certificate, which includes information such as birth parents and birth location, is sealed.
If Young’s bill passes, future adoptees in Idaho will have a marker or serial number put on the second birth certificate to indicate there was a previous birth certificate. After reaching the age of 18, the adoptee could choose to unseal that first birth certificate and any other available records about their birth.
Advocates of adoptee rights have long pressed for original birth certificate laws. Those in favor say adults have the right to know about their background, history and medical information. Young said talking to adopted children and adoptive parents in her district inspired her to propose this bill.
“Records maintained by the Idaho Department of Vital Statistics not only contain information about a person’s parents and the circumstances of their birth, they also contain important medical and demographic information,” Young said.
She noted, as many have, that new technology such as DNA tests and the advent of the internet has made finding others easier than ever, often rendering sealed birth certificate laws an irrelevant and unnecessary roadblock for those intent on reconnecting.
In 1917, Minnesota became the first state to seal public adoption records. The subsequent decades saw almost every state follow suit. Yet things have been changing. In recent years, many states have passed legislation giving access to adoptees in full or restricted capacities. Currently, Idaho adoptees can obtain their original birth certificate or parent information in certain circumstances, either through a court order or the state’s voluntary adoption registry.
Boise resident Audra Solito, 50, helps run Searchers-Finders Idaho. Founded in 1987, Searchers-Finders Idaho is a “nonprofit search and support group for adult adoptees, birth parents, adoptive parents and others searching for relatives.” Members “strongly advocate (for) the opening of sealed adoption records.”
For Solito, helping adoptees and birth families find one another is a personal mission. She herself was adopted. When she turned 18, she decided to find her birth parents. Solito “adored” her adoptive parents. But she had questions she wanted answered, especially about her medical background.
Three years later, she found her birth parents. Solito found out her red hair, green eyes and love of reading came from her birth mother. She learned her parents hadn’t wanted to give her up for adoption. But as two 17-year-olds living in an era that shamed unwed parents, they felt they had little choice.
“My birth mom ripped up the adoption papers at least twice before she signed them. When she told me the circumstances surrounding my adoption and birth and conception and all of that, it was just heartbreaking to me,” Solito said.
She became very close with her birth father as well.
“He said he’d hoped and prayed every day after he said goodbye at the maternity home that I’d find him one day,” Solito said.
Solito noted that not every adoptee’s reunion is as happy as hers, but everyone she knows said they would do it again to finally get answers. Solito sees the new bill as a positive thing but believes the state needs to go further to give children adopted in the past access as well.
“This is wonderful and a step in the right direction. Hopefully, this will begin support for making it applicable to everyone," she said.