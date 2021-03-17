Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law this week a second bill as part of his “Building Idaho’s Future” to fund needed projects at several state parks.
The $3 million funding draws cash from Idaho’s budget surplus and will make needed repairs this year at some regional parks including Land of the Yankee Fork State Park and Massacre Rocks State Park.
“More than ever before, Idahoans are turning to the outdoors to recreate, relax, connect with nature and loved ones, and just have fun,” Little said. “I appreciate my partners in the Legislature – especially the floor sponsors, Sen. Dave Lent and Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy – for investing in rural Idaho and Idahoans’ quality of life through enhanced outdoor recreation opportunities.”
Craig Quintana, public information officer, at the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, said up to $500,000 is earmarked for rehabilitation work of historic buildings at Land of the Yankee Fork.
“We want to shore up some of the buildings that have some quake damage in the Bayhorse Ghost Town area,” Quintana said. “These will be some seismic retrofits needed after the last temblor.”
One particular historic building damaged by last year’s 6.5 magnitude quake is the old Wells Fargo building.
“We have a handful of others that are in need of some rehab and shoring up,” Quintana said. “We've had to go out there and do some emergency repairs to buttress walls and roofs.”
Rick Thompson, manager of the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park, said they hope to resuscitate some other buildings as well.
"The livery stable is nearly on the ground and needs some help," Thompson said. "The stamp mill needs some TLC as well."
Massacre Rocks State Park is also planning on upgrading its septic system.
“We have budgeted $700,000 to try and work this out,” Quintana said. “We’re looking for the best solution. We’d like to do it cheaper. Currently, the park has enough capacity but needs room to grow and take on additional guests.”
Idaho’s 900-mile Centennial Trail traveling roughly from the southern border to the northern border with Canada is also earmarked for $250,000 in repairs and upgrades.
“We’re looking to do some trail work in the Frank Church and Selway-Bitterroot areas,” Quintana said. “Portions of the 900-mile trail are so overgrown as to cause concern. We don’t want anyone thinking this is going to fix everything that needs work on the trail. it just targets a couple of key projects.”
Some of the money will also go to spending $240,000 to purchase 360 acres adjacent to Castle Rocks State Park. The land will add 200 acres to the size of City of Rocks National Reserve and 160 acres to Castle Rocks State Park.
“With the record-shattering 7.7 million visitors in 2020, our users love Idaho State Parks and ask for more facilities, recreation opportunities, and careful resource management,” said state Parks and Recreation director Susan Buxton. “Governor Little and the Legislature recognize those objectives and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to move ahead with these projects.”
Other priority projects to be funded from the new bill include renovations to the Heyburn State Park Rocky Point Lodge and rebuilding the Bruneau Dunes observatory.
“We feel fortunate to have gotten into these supplemental funds because our budget has been small incremental improvements geared toward maintenance, kind of holding on and keeping what we have in a good state of repair,” Quintana said, “but at some point, you just have to bite the bullet and spend some real dollars to upgrade and improve facilities that have shown their wear after several decades.”