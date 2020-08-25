A new budget for the construction of a police station for the Idaho Falls Police Department received a warm reception Monday after the previous cost estimate left city council members with sticker shock.
The police station is now expected to cost $29.9 million, down from the previous estimate of $41.2 million.
The new estimate was reached by reducing the size of offices, the evidence and the garage building, and eliminating a planned training building.
"Overall they just took everything and shrunk it," Police Chief Bryce Johnson told city council members at the work session.
The city is looking to build the police station at the former Idaho Livestock Auction Company property on Northgate Mile, which was purchased last year for $675,000.
In July several council city members were surprised by the high estimate for the proposed new station and said they would like to see if it could be built for less. The police department has said it expects the price will come down as it pares amenities down from the original $41.2 million proposal.
The police department is currently scattered among several locations. The department and city have wanted a new location with updated facilities that would allow them to operate from a single location.
The department's main location in the Law Enforcement Building on North Capital Avenue is shared with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and the Bonneville County Courthouse.
Problems with the department's current facilities include a lack of ventilation in the basement level, particularly the laboratory, lack of space in the evidence room, lack of space where witnesses and suspects can be interviewed, and security checks at the entrance that can feel unwelcoming.
Johnson said that the new facility, even with the reduced space from the first estimate, would be significantly bigger than the department's current facilities. Officers would have a 5,000-square-foot space for training, rather than the current 400 square feet spread across multiple locations.
The plan leaves space on the property for future construction. Johnson estimated the new evidence room would last for 10 years before more space would be needed to store items vital to court proceedings.
The city council also discussed how to pay for the building, with members favoring seeking funding through certificates of participation over a voter-approved bond.
Mayor Rebecca Casper said the delays in construction required while waiting for Election Day could cost the city more as construction costs rise.
"The same building, years later, costs millions more," Casper said.
Certificates of participation also would mean the city would not require a supermajority of voters to approve a bond at the ballot.
City council members also discussed repayment plans, with no final decision reached Monday. A 15-year plan would cost taxpayers an extra $700,000 a year in annual payments per year, but save on interest costs, meaning the project would cost a total of $34.9 million. The 30-year plan would lead to smaller payments per year, but increase the total cost of the project to $47.3 million
City council members seemed to favor the 30-year plan, noting that it places less strain on the city in the short term. Casper argued that the 15-year plan would place a disproportionate burden on current taxpayers, while the 30-year-plan would ensure the building was partially funded by those who would benefit from the building in the future.