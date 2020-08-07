FCR, an outsourcing call center, will be expanding its operations to Idaho Falls. It will be the company’s first branch in Idaho. The move is expected to bring 300 jobs to the city.
In a unique move, all 300 jobs will be work-from-home. This is good news for job seekers looking for ways to get back to work without putting themselves at risk for the coronavirus.
It will be the first time the company has started a new branch without procuring a building beforehand. According to Joe Goedereis, FCR’s marketing manager, the company is "traditionally a brick-and-mortar operation” wherever they have a call center. Goedereis said FCR does hope to build a brick-and-mortar location in Idaho Falls eventually.
"FCR is growing at an incredible rate. We feel that Idaho Falls presents us with a great opportunity to help with that expansion," said FCR President Matthew Achak in a statement. "Idaho Falls is the ideal city that matches our business model of offering customer service and technical support jobs in a Work from Home environment. It is a community filled with hard-working and talented people who have the skillset we are looking for. Idaho Falls is a city that needs good jobs and a company that is willing to work with the community, and we think we can offer that and much more."
Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho assisted in bringing this company here.
“During our discussions with FCR to locate to eastern Idaho, we were extremely impressed by the innovative vision of the company's leadership. They are truly a cutting-edge company that will provide a great work environment for the workforce in eastern Idaho,” said Teresa McKnight, CEO of the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, in a press release.
FCR, founded in 2005, is based out of Eugene, Oregon. The company operates call centers that assist other businesses with their customer service needs. FCR employees address customers through phone calls, email, instant messages, text and video.
FCR currently has more than 80 clients and employs more than 2,000 people. It has 10 additional locations spread across Oregon, Washington, Montana, Mexico and Poland. From Nintendo to Peloton, FCR clients are industries that include tech, startups, e-commerce, gaming, healthcare, retail, travel and hospitality.
FCR has already begun the hiring process in Idaho Falls. Those interested in applying can do so at careers.gofcr.com.