The annual report from the Cancer Data Registry of Idaho shows the state’s cancer trends have mostly remained steady and unsurprising over the last few years.
Initial numbers from the preliminary report about 2017 show the state having its lowest rate of new cancer cases this century, with 424 new diagnoses for every 100,000 residents. The rising population, however, leaves the state with a record high 8,400 total cases in the same time.
Cancer Data Registry of Idaho is run by the Idaho Hospital Association and gathers data on cancer diagnoses and deaths from hospitals and treatment centers across the state. The data released on Monday contains the final numbers about cancer from 2016 and the preliminary data about the disease for 2017. Earlier this year, the registry was contracted to join the National Cancer Institute as part of its Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results program.
Dr. Daniel Miller is a radiation oncologist with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he treats about 20 patients per day and more patients come through for screenings. He said most of the numbers are in line with the trends for the state and the national data, which is a good sign for Idaho patients and the doctors treating them.
“Even though we’re picking up more cancers in screenings, people are doing better. We have much better systemic treatment options,” Miller said.
In both reports that were released, breast cancer was the most common new diagnosis among all types of cancer. The American Cancer Society reported that Idaho had the lowest rate of mammogram screenings of any state in 2016. Despite being the most common type of cancer in the state and occurring in women at rates three times higher than any other cancer, the mortality rate for breast cancer is relatively low because of the various effective treatments that are available.
“If we catch breast cancer in stage 0 or stage 1, the survival rate is 99 percent,” Miller said.
Lung cancer remains the most deadly form of cancer in the state. In the 2017 report, 951 Idahoans were newly diagnosed with lung cancer and 605 people died from the disease. Miller also said the number of lung cancer diagnoses has risen over the last few years, which he attributed mainly to the increased rate of medical screenings.
The registry’s final report about 2016 also found that the district containing Bonneville County had below-average rates for cancer compared to other regions but the highest rates of leukemia and mouth cancer in Idaho.