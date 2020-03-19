South Central Public Health District has confirmed 12 new cases of novel coronavirus in Blaine County, Idaho.
Six individuals are male: one in his 30's, four in their 40's and one in his 50's.
Six individuals are female: one under 20 years old, two in their 30's, two in their 50's and one in her 70's.
Blaine County currently has a total of 17 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
One individual's home state is not Idaho. That person relocated to their home state and the numbers on our website show 16 cases in Blaine County because that individual's home state is taking over the investigation.
Twin Falls County currently has one case. That case was announced Wednesday, March 19th.
Because of the number of cases SCPHD is currently investigating, we will no longer issue email updates for Blaine County. Press releases will still be issued for the first case in each county in our district. Please see our website for an updated total number of cases in each district: https://www.phd5.idaho.gov/Coronavirus/. Please see the state website for an updated total number of cases in the state: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.