At a time when child care has become essential for many parents, a new daycare center opened for business in Ammon on Nov. 11.
Courageous Cubs was built from the ground up by owner Katie Giuffra. After 19 years in operations and management for a variety of companies, Giuffra decided to pursue business in an area she has always been passionate about: child development.
“I decided that it was time to do something for me. I’m a very driven individual who really just likes to grow on a personal scale. So, for me, this was a personal achievement. Being a mother of four, I really just care about children and their growth,” Giuffra said.
When Giuffra first moved to Idaho Falls from California six years ago, she noticed a need for more high-quality child care in the area.
“When we relocated to Idaho Falls, it was challenging for me to find a child care provider that met my needs and made me feel comfortable leaving my children with. So I wanted to bring that security to parents and quality child care on this side of town,” Giuffra said.
Courageous Cubs accepts Idaho Child Care Program families. It offers transportation to and from school. When it comes to food, Courageous Cubs works with Nutrition Works, an Idaho organization that assists child care providers in ensuring the meals and snacks they serve are nutritious.
It currently has a staff of 10, but Giuffra plans to increase that number as more children enroll. Ten children currently attend Courageous Cubs, though it has the capacity for a total of 98 children. It accepts children between the ages of six weeks to 12 years.
“When we hired our staff, we were very thorough. We did not just want warm bodies. We wanted to hire caring adult individuals who would care for the children as if they were their own. We provide a safe, loving environment,” Giuffra said.
Children are taught using the Mother Goose Time curriculum. All children at Courageous Cubs receive some form of curriculum-led education.
“Our curriculum is planned out two weeks in advance and is approved by our director who has 37 years of experience in early child care development and has her (Child Development Associate credentials) to make sure our education meets the needs of our children,” Giuffra said.
One of the most unique aspects of Courageous Cubs is the level of involvement it offers parents through its engagement phone app.
“Even if parents just want to see what a particular classroom with their child is doing, they can log on to the app and see that it’s mealtime or it’s relaxation time or they’re doing outside play. If they’re on a field trip, pictures can get sent to the parents,” Giuffra said.
Giuffra also placed a high priority on child safety. Courageous Cubs has cameras in every classroom and around its perimeter, so “any concerns of the parent can be reviewed.” Each classroom has a bathroom so no child is left unattended when they went to the restroom. Other than the lobby, the building has controlled access.
Giuffra said during the coronavirus pandemic, child care has become especially important now that so many parents are working from home.
“Not only are we providing child care for parents who are at work, but we are also providing care for parents who are doing work from home. It’s hard for a parent to do any kind of teleservice with your child screaming in the background,” Giuffra said.
Courageous Cubs is located at 2627 E 14th N in Ammon. It is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in learning more can reach Courageous Cubs at 208-757-3326.