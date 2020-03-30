The number of coronavirus cases in eastern Idaho and statewide is continuing to tick up, with public health officials announcing new ones in Bonneville and Teton counties over the weekend.
On Sunday, Eastern Idaho Public Health announced a second coronavirus case in Bonneville County in a man under the age of 40.
The man contracted the coronavirus due to close contact with a person outside of Bonneville County, public health said in a news release. The man did not require hospitalization and is self-isolating at home during his recovery.
Also, a third person has tested positive in Teton County, Eastern Idaho Public Health said. The man does not live in Idaho and, after getting tested, left to return to his home on the East Coast.
"EIPH’s epidemiological investigation, completed in coordination with the individual’s home state, identified no Idaho contact resulting in very minimal risk to the residents of Teton County," the news release said. "Since this person is not an Idaho resident, this case will not be included in the official case count for Teton County or Idaho.
As of midday Monday 10 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District — two each in Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties, plus one each in Custer and Fremont counties. Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported four cases, three in Bannock and one in Bingham County.
Statewide 342 coronavirus cases had been confirmed as of midday, according to KTVB. Blaine County, at 130 reported cases, has the most — in fact the county has the highest per-capita infection rate in the country outside of the New York City area — followed by Ada County with 113 cases.
So far six coronavirus deaths have been reported in Idaho — two in Blaine County, two in Ada County, one in Canyon County and one in Nez Perce County. Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home last week in the hopes of slowing the virus' spread.