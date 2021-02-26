On Feb. 14, 2020, NBC’s "Dateline" aired its first “Where are the Children” episode about Rexburg residents Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Since that time, numerous television series have produced their own takes on the case. One year later, ABC’s "20/20" will take a two-hour look at the people behind the crime airing at 8 tonight (Feb. 26).
Vallow and Daybell face felony charges relating to the alleged cover-up of the deaths of Vallow’s minor children. The remains of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found buried in Daybell’s backyard in Salem in June. The couple faces charges for conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Daybell faces two additional felony charges for the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Each count carries a punishment of up to five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
The couple also is under investigation for the October 2019 death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow and Daybell married 17 days after Tammy, Daybell’s wife of 29 years, died in her sleep under what police have called suspicious circumstances. Daybell and Vallow’s joint jury trial is scheduled to begin July 12.
The "20/20" special will focus on talking to Vallow's friends and family to try to figure out what went wrong.
“The special dives into her broken marriages, ex-spouses’ deaths and the actions she allegedly took that put her at the center of a horrific tragedy. It also reports on Daybell’s books on the end of times, as well as the new beliefs friends say Vallow adopted, including referring to her children as zombies,” a press release stated.
Interviews will include J.J.’s grandparents, Vallow’s mother, Vallow’s sister and Vallow’s niece. They will discuss changes in Vallow following her introduction to Daybell.
"Dateline" also recently released a podcast series about Lori Vallow hosted by Keith Morrison. First released on Feb. 16, "Mommy Doomsday" is the number one podcast on Apple podcasts as of Friday, Feb. 26. Four of six episodes have been released, with new episodes coming out each week.
“Mommy Doomsday reveals a rare inside look at Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, and the events surrounding the disappearance of JJ and Tylee, including Vallow and Daybell’s participation in a fringe religious group that believed doomsday was near,” a press released stated.