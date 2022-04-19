Two Republican candidates who each represented Idaho’s Legislative District 35 for two years are facing a rematch for a Republican primary election nomination in Idaho’s new District 31.
Former representative Jerald Raymond is challenging Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, to be the Republican nominee for a District 31A House of Representatives seat.
Hanks, a 63-year-old bus driver at Fremont County Joint School District 215, declined to be interviewed for this article but sent responses to a prior Post Register candidate questionnaire.
Raymond, 67, served as the District 35A representative from 2018-2020 before Hanks narrowly defeated him in the 2020 Republican primary by 148 votes. He lives in Menan and has been involved in Idaho’s livestock industry throughout his professional life.
Raymond said he was running for election because he doesn’t believe Hanks is communicating enough with the other legislators in her district to collaborate and find the best ways to represent their constituents. He noted Hanks and Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, canceled each other's votes in the 2022 Legislative session 105 times.
“Maybe we (Raymond, Furniss and Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton) didn’t always agree. We agreed most of the time, but if we didn’t agree, we at least discussed it to the point where we understood each other,” Raymond said. “That is something that is not happening now and it needs to happen.”
During his time in office, Raymond said he was most proud of his work with Furniss that eventually led to the teacher and school staff health insurance bill, which passed in the 2022 session. The bill creates a fund for school districts to place school staff on the state government’s health insurance plan.
Raymond was unseated before the bill was written, but he said he and Furniss challenged Gov. Brad Little to address school employees who couldn’t afford health insurance. Hanks voted against the bill along with 13 other House members.
Education continues to be Raymond’s main focus. If re-elected, he said he hopes to be appointed to the House’s education committee but recognizes that discretion for committee assignments lies with the Speaker of the House.
“I’m passionate about education for our kids,” Raymond said. “(My wife and I) have 24 grandkids being educated in Idaho. I want there to be quality education for our kids moving forward.”
Another priority for Raymond is to protect both public and private rangeland, which he said is important to him as a rancher. Rangelands are open areas of land with native vegetation that are used for farming or hunting as farm animals or wild animals roam and graze the area.
In response to the candidate questionnaire, Hanks wrote that the biggest issue for her in the race was “overreaching governmental control” while referencing vaccine and mask mandates.
“I have taken the heat from ‘establishment’ leaders and special interests because I vote for the people, not special interests or according to ‘what leadership wants’ and I don’t back down. I will continue to fight for less government interference in our lives,” Hanks wrote.
While federal employees and contractors in Idaho and across the nation have been affected by vaccine mandates and mask orders, Little noted in a March news release announcing he was ending the state's emergency declaration that his office banned vaccine passports, never issued mandates for vaccines or masks and challenged the federal government’s vaccine requirements.
Hanks has been a vocal critic of public health measures taken during the pandemic. During the 2021 and 2022 sessions, she sponsored bills to prohibit mask orders issued by the state or any political subdivision. She also supported Senate Bill 1381, which would have subjected public and private employers to a misdemeanor charge punishable by a $1,000 fine if they require vaccines as a condition of employment or service.
Little vetoed the bill because it “significantly expands government overreach into the private sector.” In an April 10 guest column, Hanks wrote it was a “shame” the Senate didn’t override Little’s veto.
Hanks also wrote in the column she was disappointed with the 2022 Legislative session because other legislators opposed a grocery tax repeal and fuel tax suspension. She also expressed concerns about the state's exemption which allows "harmful materials" to be available to children in libraries.
Giving explicit material to minors has been a crime in Idaho since 1972, but public libraries, museums and schools are exempted from that law, the Idaho Press reported.
“It baffles me how so many legislators make ‘cutting taxes’ a big campaign issue but fail to take it seriously once elected … It’s shocking that the Senate appears to dismiss the very real concerns related to child pornography when they would not address the library pornography exemption to protect our children (H666),” Hanks wrote in the column.
Idaho’s primary election is May 17. Either Hanks or Raymond will run against Democrat Connie Delaney from Salmon in the general election on Nov. 8.