A new partnership between Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership and CT Transportation will provide non-emergency transportation for Bonneville County residents in wheelchairs for the first time since the region's public transportation system closed.
CT Transportation has a fleet of 30 buses and cars for non-emergency transportation, 12 of which are equipped to handle passengers in wheelchairs. The company provides hundreds of Medicare-assisted rides a day throughout Bonneville County and north to Rexburg.
CT Executive Director Tori Harrisfeld said the partnership with EICAP has been months in the making. The company purchased a few of the buses from Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority when the agency closed in May and hired some of TRPTA's former drivers soon after. It has been in conversation with EICAP about a ride contract since June.
"It will help our drivers get more hours of driving work and help the people that need to have these rides available," Harrisfeld said.
CT Transportation is the fourth private company that has contracted with EICAP to offer rides for passengers over the age of 60 to replace the program that the agency had run through the public bus system. Eligible passengers will be able to take 10 one-way trips per month through the agency and will have to choose which of the ride providers they want to use when they schedule a pickup.
Even with the addition of CT Transportation, the network of companies is short of the ridership seen through the TRPTA program. The number of monthly boardings dropped from 1,975 in April, the final month of the program, to 525 in June.
"The companies we already work with have been bombarded with phone calls. The more providers we can contract with, the more rides we can provide," EICAP Senior Services Director Morgan Nield said.
To learn more about EICAP's ride program or to schedule a ride through it, call 208-522-5391.