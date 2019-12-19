The Caribou-Targhee National Forest announced Thursday that it hired a district ranger from New Mexico to fill its vacant Westside District Ranger position.
Kim Obele, a 14-year veteran with the Forest Service, is currently serving as the district ranger on the Magdalena Ranger District on the Cibola National Forest in Magdalena, N.M. She takes over her new position in February. The current acting director of the Westside District is James Johnson.
The Westside District covers the region around Pocatello and west of Interstate 15 down to the Utah border.
“The opportunities and challenges in Pocatello are a good match for my background with room for professional growth,” Obele said in a Forest Service news release. “I’m eager to work with community members, partners and organizations to develop relationships that will improve natural resources and access to public lands.”
Obele is married to a retired police officer and enjoys outdoor activities.
Forest Service public affairs officer Sarah Wheeler said the Caribou-Targhee Forest Service has a good reputation and draws a lot of candidates for vacant positions.
“Kim said she was very picky when making the list of places she wanted to work,” Wheeler said. “After factoring in the things they wanted out of life both career and personally, the Westside District was almost a perfect fit. She’s got a very strong background in range management and building partnerships but wanted to deepen her experience managing recreation; with Pebble Creek, the Nordic Center and an amazing trail system in Pocatello that’s a good place to do it.”