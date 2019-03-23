Accelerated Resolution Therapy (or ART) was first developed by Laney Rosenzweig, a Connecticut-based licensed marriage and family therapist, in 2008 to help people struggling with traumatic memories.
The therapy uses eye movement and visualization to help patients better handle trauma and it can begin showing positive effects within a handful of sessions.
Holly Christensen is one of five licensed social workers in eastern Idaho who have been licensed to perform ART on patients. It took her just three days last year to earn the certification to perform the therapy and she now sees dozens of patients per week at Integrated Counseling and Wellness in Rexburg.
“This has quickly taken the place of just about everything else I do,” Christensen said.
Christensen had experience with similar forms of memory replacement therapy in the past and was convinced by hearing about the speed and effectiveness of the ART procedure. The healing can be completed in as few as one or two sessions for each traumatic memory, though most clinicians plan for at least five.
Christensen said that every ART session that she has held ended with the patient saying that something about their situation had improved, and, in some cases, had completely addressed their trauma within one hourlong session.
Christensen is based out of her office in Rexburg but treats patients from across eastern Idaho. Lindsay Moncur has traveled up from Idaho Falls to see Christensen eight times since first becoming a patient in January. She said that so far, the sessions have helped her deal with four memories that had started to be easily triggered.
“I want to say it was almost instant. I could feel a connection in my brain, knew it wanted to process these traumas,” Moncur said.
Despite the apparent effectiveness of ART, the procedure is still not very widespread or understood. A pilot program was held by the Idaho National Guard to use ART to treat post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans and a handful of other military stations have begun using it as well.
Last year the first independent clinical trial to prove the effectiveness of ART began at the University of Cincinnati Health Stress Center. Program director Kathleen Chard said there would not be any definitive answers about the success of the treatment until next year but said that it is “one to watch” as a potential form of trauma therapy.
Chard’s study is still in progress with volunteers and she will not release any results on the therapy until next year. So far patients who are dealing with a singular traumatic moment have responded better to the program but it’s too early to say how effective the program is compared to other treatments.
“We constantly re-encode memories with our valences and information. Memories can evolve and take on new meanings over time by association,” Chard said.
Christensen offered a quick version of the hour long, mostly silent ART session that she goes through with her patients. She asks the patient to be aware of the feelings and pain in their body, then relax. She moved her hand back and forth and had them follow the movement with their eyes without moving their head. The pace slowly picked up and continued until the patient was going through rapid eye movement, the same involuntary motion that happens during a restful night’s sleep.
“When we’re playing with that, the brain decides what it’s going to keep and what it’s going to dump,” Christensen said.
As that goes on, the patient mentally does the heavy lifting to address the memory. They’re supposed to think of a more positive memory and let those emotions slowly override the negative emotions of their past trauma. In theory, this allows them to remember the full details of what happened without being triggered by the emotional pain of the experience.
Moncur described working with the memories as sitting in a “director’s chair.” She replayed the memories in her head while sitting with Christensen, silently changing details about what happened to make it easier to process and trying to associate the experience with more positive emotions. Because the treatment is so silent and internal, there have been times where Christensen never knew the specifics of what her patient was trying to process.
“When I walk into the room with Holly, I feel an atmosphere of safeness. She has the tool that is helping my mind,” Moncur said.