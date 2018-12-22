A new group hopes to tackle the tricky issue of winter use on Teton Pass and has invited all stakeholders to a series of meetings to find solutions.
The Teton Backcountry Alliance is inviting skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers and Wyoming Department of Transportation representatives to discuss the need to balance backcountry access and stewardship.
Peggy dePasquale, a spokeswoman for the group, said skier and snowboarder-triggered avalanches have closed the pass several times since 2010 “in some instances burying vehicles and endangering commuters in the process.” These incidents have gotten the attention of WYDOT.
The Teton Backcountry Alliance is holding its first “Keep Teton Pass Open” meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at The Coach in Wilson, Wyo.
“The formation of the group is in response to wanting to build community around many different backcountry issues,” dePasquale said. “We just really want to be proactive and gather these users together and inform them how we can take responsibility for keeping the pass open and not trigger these avalanches that threaten the lives and safety of the commuters and other backcountry users.”
DePasquale said WYDOT’s first priority is keeping Teton Pass open and safe for commuters and the alliance wants to focus on how to help with those efforts and maintain the backcountry recreation.
“We are inviting WYDOT representatives as well as different nonprofits in our community to the event,” she said. “We’re hoping to show that we’re looking to be allies with them and support them in their efforts to keep it a safe area.”
She said because of past avalanche events, access is in jeopardy. The group hopes to help inform fellow backcountry users to police each other.
“It is our understanding that at any point WYDOT has the power to say this is no longer safe for folks on the road for people skiing this terrain and will no longer provide parking … they absolutely could shut down mostly our parking and access,” she said.