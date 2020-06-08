Local residents have formed a group seeking to advocate for reform within the Idaho Falls Police Department. The group held its first meeting Sunday with five people attending. They hope to continue meeting on a weekly basis.
Jeremy Herman, president of the Idaho Falls Progressives, is heading the group in conjunction with the Black Lives Matter of Idaho Falls, but they are hoping to grow by reaching out to other community groups to find people who are “interested in seeing change happen.”
“I wanted to go beyond the protests to see what political action we could take to turn those protests into change,” Herman said.
Herman said the group is in the process of creating “clear requests” to bring to the city and the police. They are currently still in the research phase.
“We want to set up a meeting with the mayor and the city council to try to talk through ‘here are the things that we’re seeing and here is what would like to see change and done differently going forward,’” Herman said.
Herman hopes talking to residents about their experiences with police will help give them a better idea of what needs to change.
“Even in the last week, so many people have told me stories of their negative interactions with the police. One of the things we’re doing is gathering those stories to show the city. These are the stories you’re not hearing because people are not comfortable going to the police when they’ve been mistreated by the police,” Herman said.
Herman said the group will advocate for greater transparency from the Idaho Falls Police Department. Currently, complaints filed against city police officers remain confidential. Herman would like to see those become public.
“We don’t know what complaints have been filed or how they’ve been handled,” Herman said.
Herman noted that in Idaho Falls there have been three cases of police officers — two from the Idaho Falls Police Department, one from Idaho State Police — shooting civilians in the last three years. In all three cases,officers were cleared of any wrongdoing. Herman said he doesn’t know enough about the cases to judge the shootings, but he is concerned that all three were investigated by police task forces.
“These Black Lives Matter protests have been inspired by police investigating and clearing themselves of any wrongdoing over and over again. ... As we’ve seen throughout the country, we can’t trust police to investigate police,” Herman said.
Idaho Falls Police Department's spokeswoman Jessica Clements noted that final decisions regarding officer-involved shootings are made by a prosecutor. She also noted that civilians unconnected to the department are asked to participate in reviewing local officer-involved shootings. In the case of the last officer-involved shooting, the incident was reviewed not just by the prosecutor, but by an internal review committee as well. The committee included members of law enforcement, as well as two civilians unconnected to the police department. The civilians were a mental health professional and an Idaho National Laboratory employee.
"We do have an open-door policy. We would be more than happy to meet with any group with concerns or looking to learn more," Clements said.
Herman attended the barbecue on the greenbelt held Wednesday by the IFPD to allow residents to talk to officers about their concerns. He was concerned to learn there are no clear avenues for someone who is having issues with a local officer other than going to another member of the IFPD.
“One of the things I learned at the event on Wednesday was if you have problems with an officer, you should call the police department and a sergeant will look at the issue. And if I have trouble with a police officer, the last thing I want to do is go back to the police and paint a bigger target on myself,” Herman said.
The advocacy is group is also researching whether local officers are equipped to deal with social issues.
“One of the comments from one of the officers there that really struck me (on Wednesday) was that he spends most of his time as a social worker. I just found that really frustrating. We’re equipping training officers to deal with crime and then sending them out to deal with addiction and mental health issues and homelessness and things that they can’t solve with the tools that we’ve given them,” Herman said.
Members are still working to get the newly formed advocacy group off the ground. They hope to soon have more information about the group and ways to get involved. For now, Herman said those interested in joining or sharing their stories of interactions with the IFPD can email him at idahofallsprogressives@gmail.com.
“I don’t want a George Floyd situation to happen here. I don’t want police misconduct to be swept under the rug,” Herman said.