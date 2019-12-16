Editor’s note: This is the second installment of a three-part series on affordable housing in Idaho Falls.
———
Lisa and Ryan Tabereaux thought moving to Idaho Falls from Indiana would be easy. He was hired by Idahoan to manage its warehouse in August 2018. She found a teaching job in Idaho Falls School District 91 soon after and they began to search for a place to live.
“We were told that it was a buyer’s market, and the (housing) costs were less than what it was in Indiana. But by the time we found one it was basically the same, price-wise,” Tabereaux said.
Ryan arrived in town weeks before Lisa did and had her look at the homes remotely online. She knew which elementary school she wanted her kids to attend, which limited the geography of their search. But each time they found a home they were interested in, they found it had sold before they could make an offer.
Their search took three weeks and the Tabereauxes were outbid on nearly a dozen homes before they found a spot in Belmont Estates. The neighborhood, located on the south side of Idaho Falls on land that had been in unincorporated Bonneville County 15 years ago, is a prime example of the types of subdivisions and homes that have come into the county.
In the broadest strokes, Idaho Falls’ housing market is booming. There were 106 homes listed on the market in September, an 11 percent jump from the previous year that earned the city a spot on a Yahoo Finance list of “50 Cities with Abundant Housing and Jobs.”
But abundancy does not mean affordability or variety. More than 87 percent of the housing permits issued in Bonneville County over the last five years have gone to single-family homes, many in new neighborhoods to the south and east of Idaho Falls. With increasing population driving up the demand in new single-family neighborhoods and scarcity driving up rental costs for apartments and multi-family homes, the city may end up taking a more hands-on role with future developments.
“I am concerned that there could be a confirmation bias with these new homes,” said Brad Cramer, director of planning for the city of Idaho Falls.
“If someone is building single-family homes and selling them like crazy, then they might believe that is the only type of home there is a demand for. We want to try to create a way to show there is a demand for other types of housing,” Cramer said.
Current and future building permits
Building permit records back up Cramer’s observations about the trend. A database created by the Department of Housing and Urban Development shows that since the beginning of 2015, there have been 1,349 permits approved for single-family homes in Idaho Falls and 204 for multi-family homes. There have been no multi-family permits issued anywhere in the Idaho Falls city limits since March 2016.
The same push toward single-family homes is happening in the rest of Bonneville County as well. The only multi-family permits issued anywhere in the county this year were for eight units in the unincorporated sections of the county in October. Before that, the last permits went to a development in Ammon in December 2017.
Cramer said that the city has traditionally taken a hands-off approach when it comes to affordable housing. While the city planning and zoning department can use the comprehensive plan to guide where new developments should occur and what they can look like, it has let the market decide what types of homes developers wanted to make or how much they would charge for them.
That could begin to change as the city updates its comprehensive land use map in 2020. The most recent update in 2013 focused on filling in some areas of the city that had seen no development and led to a spike in the number of annexations into the city.
Cramer said that for the new update, city officials might begin looking at ways to encourage a more diverse selection of homes and apartments to be available for residents. He said the national trend has been to relax regulations to make it easier for duplexes and other middle-density developments to get approved.
“What is happening across the country is that it’s really easy to develop single-family homes and high-density homes, but zoning has made it difficult for that middle ground,” Cramer said.
Boise, Jackson, Wyo., and Bozeman, Mont., have all set up government offices or task forces to help guide the development of affordable housing. The Idaho Falls’ Connecting Us, Sustaining Progress initiative launched this year includes a subcommittee looking at both housing and transportation.
Updated land zoning could also include changes that would help provide more rental opportunities. Cramer said that the city has traditionally denied attempts by residents to turn their garage or the loft in their home into a publicly rentable unit. Those restrictions could be relaxed as part of the 2020 plan, though city officials understand that any differences would likely upset current residents who chose their neighborhoods because they were exclusively single-family homes.
“When you look at changes you want to strike a balance between incremental changes to expand and making sure the changes aren’t so dramatic that they ruin a neighborhood,” Cramer said.
‘The supply of apartments isn’t there’The shortage of rental units has hit renters and low-wage workers especially hard.
The rule of thumb for affordable rent prices is that you shouldn’t spend more than 30 percent of your monthly income on rent. In 2017 there were seven census tracts within Bonneville County where the average rent was above that threshold, according to the American Community Survey issued by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Jake Workman handles housing concerns from across the state for Idaho Legal Aid and lives in Idaho Falls. He said he’s fielding an increasing number of phone calls from residents who have been rejected from apartments or are having trouble moving.
“A couple years ago when someone got a 30-day notice that the landlord wouldn’t renew their tenancy, it wasn’t as big of a deal to find a new apartment. The problem I’m seeing now is that people have a hard time moving out because the supply of apartments isn’t there,” Workman said.
The rental shortage allows landlords to charge more for their rentals and to be more selective with who they’re willing to rent to and for how long. Workman said more landlords and rental agencies refuse to rent to anyone with a previous eviction or a criminal record.
The Tabereauxes had considered getting an apartment while they looked for a permanent home but couldn’t find one with a lease shorter than a year. Instead, they stayed at an Airbnb for the weeks it took to close the deal on their home. Lisa said the short-term rental had a nice host family but was on the expensive end.
“We’re lucky that we could speed up that process because that was not a rent we could have been paying for a long time,” Tabereaux said.
Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership is one of the region’s largest providers of low-income housing. EICAP owns one apartment complex in Idaho Falls for low-income residents, the Aspen Park apartments, and two more for senior citizens over the age of 62 at Riverview and Teton View. The agency also owns similar properties in Blackfoot, Roberts, Rexburg and St. Anthony.
At Aspen Park, 72 of the apartments are rented to tenants with prices that vary based on their income and the subsidies provided to them. The max amount is set at 30 percent of their income, regardless of how little that may end up being. The other units are open for anyone to rent at the market rate, which Doman estimated was around $700. He said that the demand for those units has started to outpace what his team could manage.
“We were losing the ability for our own team to do the unit inspections and turn it around quickly to get a family from our waiting list into our housing,” Doman said.
At the beginning of November, EICAP transferred operational duties for its rentals to Syringa Property Management to help manage the increased demand. Before the arrangement with EICAP Boise-based Syringa managed 54 affordable housing properties across Idaho, along with a handful of others across nine other western states.
The most recent report from real estate company Zillow showed that home values in Idaho Falls, Ammon and many other Idaho cities hit new highs in October. While those numbers are good for many homeowners, Workman pointed out that not everyone was able to share that benefit.
“A city needs to have places for the CEO and the janitor to live. They both have important roles in a company, but they can’t have the same pay or the same rent,” Workman said.
