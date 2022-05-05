ABOVE: Iona City Clerk and Treasurer Keri West serves an Iona resident a meal during City Hall’s renovation Thursday. RIGHT: Iona residents and Hamlet Homes staff mingle during City Hall’s renovation Thursday.
IONA — Iona City Hall got a makeover Thursday after a new housing developer donated more than $50,000 to renovate the building.
The donation was provided by Hamlet Homes, which is planning on building a subdivision in Iona. Hamlet Homes team members, Iona volunteers, city officials and contractors spent Thursday renovating City Hall’s entryway by replacing the front steps of the building, installing flooring, and adding new furniture and wall coverings.
“I am thrilled about the donation from Hamlet Homes,” said City Clerk and Treasurer Keri West. “We’ve needed this project for years and other bids the city has gotten have been too expensive for a small town … (Hamlet Homes) has been great to work with and we’re grateful for the help.”
The Utah-based developer plans to build 18 homes in Iona near the 4700 block of East Iona Road. Hamlet Homes Chief Operating Officer Jon Southern said the company’s employees want to be active participants in the communities they build homes in and the project was a great way for them to introduce themselves.
“We don’t want to do the bare minimum and be just another business in the area,” Southern said. “We’re excited to be here and be a part of helping this community grow.”
Southern said Hamlet Homes also is working to acquire more property in the Idaho Falls area to build more homes.
Several Iona residents went to City Hall on Thursday to meet Hamlet Homes staff and see the project. Jill’s Chicken Shack provided lunch for attendees. Southern said he was happy to see people embrace the company and welcome them to Iona.
The project was finished Thursday and West said Iona residents can immediately come by City Hall to see its updated look.
“I’m grateful to Hamlet Homes for stepping up and it’s fantastic. There’s been a lot of positive response to it. So often developers want to get in and get out. No one has ever volunteered to help with infrastructure. That’s good. We are grateful,” said Iona Mayor Dan Gubler in a news release.