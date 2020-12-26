In 2013, the Idaho Falls Fire Department's Fire Station 1 was falling apart and barely usable.
The building, located next to City Hall, was more than 70 years old, and engineers had recommended the department not place trucks in the parking bay when the floor could not support the weight of newer, heavier fire engines. Trucks had to be parked outside during the day and taken to other stations at night for storage.
The old fire station was constructed in 1930 when fire department vehicles were lighter, and there were only two at the station. Beams were installed in the basement below to help support the weight, but the floor strained as fire trucks were designed with more weight.
As the cracks grew, the floor could be seen visibly shifting while holding up the 38,000-pound fire trucks.
"You can sort of see waves when the truck leaves, like ripples on skin," Former Idaho Falls Fire Chief Dean Ellis said in 2013.
The city considered options to repair, replace and shore up the floor, but doing so would cost the department storage space, and only delay the inevitable. Ellis advocated for a longer-term solution.
In 2014 the city settled on building a new fire station to replace the aging building, with a then-estimated budget of $2.5 million. The old building would be used for office space.
A year later, the city hired CSRA Architecture to design the station, with plans to build it in a city-owned parking lot on E Street. The budget was increased to $4.3 million, and Morgan Construction was hired to build the station.
Construction began in spring 2016, finishing in 2017, keeping on schedule and under budget. The building's address was set at 343 E St., in honor of the 343 firefighters who died responding to the scene of the World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks.
The department was able to open the building in April 2017. The new station caused the city's insurance rating to improve, lowering the insurance costs for the city and residents. The city went from a class 3 rating by the Idaho Surveying and Rating Board to a class 2 rating, one of only a handful of communities in the state to be rated as such.
"It's an exciting time for the department to be able to move all of our apparatus back downtown. I think it's a great move for the community," then-Deputy Chief Duane Nelson said before the station opened. "It will allow us to better protect the community."