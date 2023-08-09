Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson offered a behind-the-scenes media tour of the progress on the new Idaho Falls Police Complex under construction on Northgate Mile on Wednesday.
With its spacious, modern new facility being built, the Idaho Falls Police Department is preparing to move into a facility of its own for the first time in city history.
The two-story complex encompasses 38,000 square feet on each floor along with a 20,000 square foot auxiliary building for training and storing specialty vehicles and other equipment.
To date, the project is ahead of schedule and under budget.
The buildings cost $23,847,546 and the entire project, including soft costs for land, architects, road paving, etc., arrives at about $30 million.
Construction on the project is expected to be completed by December, and the department should be fully moved in by March.
The groundbreaking took place on April 28, 2022.
Johnson described the function of the complex’s new interrogation/polygraph area.
“This is where suspects will come in,” Johnson said. “We’ll interview them. This is where a lot of the detective work happens.”
A patrol operations area will be manned 24/7 with a patrol briefing room, code operations, Citizens Watch and conference rooms.
Additionally, the new evidence facilities considerably expands the department's working space.
“Officers will put the evidence in the lockers, drop the key in and the other side of it is where the evidence tech is,” Johnson said.
The facility will have specific evidence rooms for drugs, cash and valuables. The area will contain high-capacity storage cabinets to maximize space.
“Every time the state changes the law or something happens, we have to keep more evidence for a longer piece of time,” he said. “it’s just a tremendous amount of evidence that we collect.”
In the crime lab, the criminal scene investigations team will have operating space and equipment to gather fingerprints and process evidence.
“We’ll be able to bring evidence cars in here,” Johnson said. “There’ll be a lift here so we can get a lift underneath them and process vehicles for evidence.”
The new facility will significantly reduce the time required to solve cases and includes space for a sophisticated DNA machine that extracts DNA evidence from clothes.
Johnson cited the 2007 Stephanie Eldredge murder case as an example in which the department’s previous facilities slowed the time required to process the evidence.
“That took us a long time to solve. One of the reasons it took a long time is we literally couldn’t pull all the evidence out and look at it at once,” Johnson said. “… We just didn’t have the space to pull it all out. This will fundamentally change the ability for them to do work.”
A training space in the new complex can be converted into one or two classrooms or utilized as a public access room and includes offices for internal investigations, the captain over training and training instructors.
“We do a lot of training. This about triples our current training space … so it makes it so that we can have more people to train in classes and get more classes here from outside of the state,” Johnson said. “… We can have public meetings and things like that.”
The facility also is designed with the capacity to add a dispatch center or training range in the future, Johnson said.
Currently, the department is housed in the Law Enforcement Building adjacent to the Bonneville County Courthouse along with seven other locations, the Post Register reported previously.
“The sheriff's office is going to get our current evidence room and our current crime lab space,” Johnson said. “We’ll move out of our current training annex, and that will go to the fire department.”
When the project is completed, the police also will leave the current SWAT annex and the building Melaleuca donated to the department on Broadway.
“As we move out of everything that we’ve been able to cobble together and borrow, other folks will take it over and use it,” Johnson said.
Once the move-in is complete, the department’s operations will be consolidated to the new complex, the dispatch center and the animal shelter.
The department will maintain its current size when it moves into the new facility.
“We’ll grow with time just as the city grows, but there’s no positions being added just for the new building,” Johnson said.
The police department has just under 150 full-time employees, according to Jessica Clements, the department's public information officer.
In honor of the site’s past, the complex will also include a public monument to the stockyards that began operating on Northgate Mile in 1936.
