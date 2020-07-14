While the Idaho National Laboratory might call eastern Idaho home, its impact extends far beyond Bonneville and Butte counties. According to Idaho National Laboratory’s latest report, all 50 states benefit from the laboratory.
“INL works in a lot of different areas to secure the world’s energy future, so a lot of that is working with collaborative arrangements with other researchers from all over,” said Sarah Neumann, media relations lead at INL.
Across the country in 2019, INL employees worked on 260 competitively awarded research projects. The lab granted 456 internships; its software was used by 295 organizations; and its employees held positions at 17 colleges and universities.
Teresa McKnight, chief executive officer at the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, was not surprised that INL has such a far-reaching impact.
“They are the largest federal national lab and they are involved in not only the production site, but also research and development, which is important in the growth of an economy. Their work is very diverse,” McKnight said.
Out-of-state projects were many and varied. In Virginia, the laboratory teamed up with Cogent Energy Systems to create a project to produce high-energy synthesis gas that can generate electricity. In Colorado, INL worked with a wastewater treatment facility to improve water quality by turning a harmful plant bloom known as cyanobacteria (also called blue-green algae) into biofuel. In Kansas, it helped the Utilities Service Alliance Inc. consolidate power plant data. In Minnesota, INL co-hosted Atomic Week, an event advocating for a nuclear future.
Idaho, however, still receives by far the most benefits from having INL in its state.
“INL’s location in eastern Idaho has an enormous impact on the economy. Not only to eastern Idaho, but to the state of Idaho,” McKnight said.
When it came to subcontractor spending, Idaho came out far ahead. INL invested a total of $239.6 million in Idaho subcontractors. Virginia received the second most subcontracts from INL with $57 million and North Carolina came in third with $43.2 million in subcontractor spending.
The link between INL and Idaho institutions of higher learning appears to be particularly strong in 2019. Seventy-three INL employees served as committee members in Idaho, including graduate and advisory committees. Another 43 INL employees served as adjunct professors in Idaho. And 1,525 INL employees hold degrees from Idaho universities.
“INL is really well-represented in the state of Idaho. A lot of that is not just our relationship we have with other research universities in the state, but also with small businesses and leadership positions in the community,” Neumann said.
Eastern Idaho sees an especially large number of benefits from INL due to its proximity to the lab. Coming out of eastern Idaho’s local residents and businesses, INL had 96 interns, 229 university graduates, $158.5 million in subcontractor spending, 85 STEM outreach programs and spent $174,000 in STEM grants.
McKnight noted that, because so many positions at INL call for experts in their fields, the laboratory brings in many people who would not otherwise move to the Idaho Falls area. The number of people moving in from outside the region has had a significant economic impact on eastern Idaho.
“There are multiple educational levels that are employed at INL, which provides a multiplier for a region. People buy houses. They purchase goods and services as part of the workforce. There are a lot of levels at which INL provides a big impact to our regional economy,” McKnight said.
The full report can be read at https://inl.gov/50states/.