Idaho Department of Transportation will accept an award for its online photo archive that launched earlier this year.
Launched in May, the Historical Photo Library archive was a yearslong collaboration between ITD and the Idaho State Archives to create an online database of transportation photographs. Archive employees scanned more than 30,000 images into the searchable database that includes everything from major construction projects to routine meetings.
The free photo collection is available at itd.idaho.gov/photohistory.
The project is one of 21 projects receiving a North American Excellence Award, an international series of awards created to honor work done in the fields of communications and public relations. The photo archive won in the "Customer Journey" category, which focused on the practical use of the pictures and the public response to the archive.
According to the department, more than 50,000 people have looked through the archive website since it launched.