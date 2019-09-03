The debate over Ammon’s new system of metered water billing could reach a boiling point Thursday night.
Dozens of residents say they will attend that night’s City Council meeting to voice concerns about the new water billing system and the side effects it has caused in the city. Many have expressed concerns about the skyrocketing bills they’ve seen as the summer went along, leading to dying front lawns and dramatic cuts in their water use.
“This is going to hurt is the value of our property. Being a broker, one of the first things people always ask about is the utility cost,” said Ammon resident and former real estate agent Arlene Coon.
The new system charges residents a $30 base rate and a dollar for every 1,000 gallons of water used during the month. By the end of August, more than 70 percent of 4,371 residential customers in the city had water meters installed in their homes.
Ammon released a breakdown of how much water residents used in August to the Post Register. Of the 3,100 metered homes in the city, nearly half used between 20,000 and 60,000 gallons during that month. There were 451 residents who used more than 100,000 gallons and were billed upward of $130.
The city used last year’s average costs to set the new rate for unmetered homes. Those numbers came out to $50 a month for small lots and $70 a month for larger lots, the equivalent of averaging either 20,000 gallons or 40,000 gallons per month. The higher than expected bills recently are, in part, a result of increased water use in the summer months.
“In almost any other month, those numbers will be drastically different and lower across the board,” city administrator Micah Austin said.
Sandra Bybee hasn’t had a meter installed at her home yet. But after hearing how much the bills have increased for her neighbors and other residents of Ammon, she helped start a paper petition to have the city reconsider the metered rates.
“It’s a lot of money to put the meters in and I know they can’t back out of that now. But they can lower the rates,” said Bybee, who’s lived in the city for more than 50 years.
That paper petition was turned into an online petition asking for a reconsideration. It had been signed by 1,207 people as of Tuesday afternoon.
The petition circulated through the residents in the private Facebook group for the Eagle Pointe Neighborhood. Many of them posted that they were seeing bills three times higher than the flat rate they had last year and were having to stop watering their lawns altogether
“We are paying between $150-$200 (for water only) and don’t want to pay that every summer. It is sad to drive around Ammon and see all the dead lawns,” Eagle Pointe resident Deena Welker said.
When the new rates were established in March, the City Council agreed to review them annually to adjust the average based on the last year of use and the decreasing number of homes without a meter. Mayor Sean Coletti indicated that the Council likely will wait until that point to get a full year of the new system’s impact before considering any significant change to the metered rates.
“Some people have adapted very quickly. I’ve seen several people go out and immediately start adjusting their sprinklers and getting a new irrigation system in,” Coletti said.
Jerry Mitchell, a former mayor and city councilman, spoke to city officials in May after his bill jumped up to $94 that month. He said that one of the suggestions that the department gave him was to re-landscape his lawn to add more rocks and plants that require less water than a lawn does.
“I spent 40-some years making that yard into a nice place, and now I’m supposed to through and rip out all my trees and grass to save water?” Mitchell asked.
The page of frequently asked questions about conservation on the Ammon website lists a recommendation to “use native drought-resistant plants and rock gardens to reduce outdoor water use.” Other suggestions on that list include repairing and upgrading sprinkler systems, watering less often outside the summer months and inspecting the property for signs of a broken or leaking pipe.
Austin said all the changes listed online are possible fixes and that the city was not actively encouraging residents to change their entire yard.
“If anyone wants to cut their usage immediately, they can just stop using water outside. That’s not a recommendation, but that is one of their options,” Austin said.
City water engineer Tracy Bono said the most common request he’s gotten from residents in the last four months is to have their meters and usage checked to make sure their bills are correct. In one case, residents in a fourplex home had a meter reading their decimal place incorrectly and charging them for 10 times their actual usage. After being contacted by the residents, the city water department fixed the meter and issued credits to cover the amount they were inaccurately billed.
For the most part, though, Bono said that broken meters are not as common as residents not realizing how much water they used in the summer.
“We go out and look into all of those calls but these new meters are very accurate,” Bono said.
Residents cannot track their water use in real time through the meters. They can call the city office to get recent numbers, ranging from the last four hours to the last four weeks. Coletti said the city was hoping to make that information more easily available soon, most likely through the city website.
Thursday night’s City Council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at 2135 South Ammon Road.