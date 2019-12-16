Unitek Learning has announced plans to open a new nursing program in Idaho Falls in 2020.
On Oct. 10., the Idaho Board of Nursing voted unanimously to approve Unitek’s initial plan for a new nursing program application for a Bachelor of Science in nursing program, a master’s entry program in nursing and a practical nursing program.
Based in Newport Beach, Calif., Unitek Learning is a for-profit company that offers education programs in nursing, medical assistant training, dental assistant training, medical office administration training and informational technology.
The Idaho Falls’ college, along with new campuses planned in Boise and Reno, Nev., will be part of Unitek Learning’s latest additions to its company. The parent company’s learning institutions include Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College and Provo College (Utah) that currently have branches throughout California, Utah and Arizona.
The Idaho Falls’ location will be an Eagle Gate College, meaning its programs will consist of three programs: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing Administration, and Leadership and Medical Assisting.
The Eagle Gate College will be located in the former Sports Authority store at 1592 E. 17th St. in the Hall Park Shopping Center. Unitek Learning submitted a building permit application on Dec. 9 to the Idaho Falls Building Department for a 19,993-square-foot remodel.
With Idaho Falls’ many medical centers, the statewide nursing shortage and the Idaho Nursing Workforce Center reporting that the majority of Idaho nursing programs have more qualified applicants than they have room to accept, the new Eagle Gate College locations in Idaho Falls and Boise may help reduce some of these problems.
“The addition of these nursing programs will help alleviate nursing shortages in the state of Idaho,” said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning in a news release.
The Idaho Board of Nursing has approved the programs, but Unitek Learning is waiting on approval from the Idaho State Board of Education and the school’s accrediting agency.
According to a statement from Unitek Learning, training will consist of both hands-on exercises and clinical simulations. Some online courses will be available as well.