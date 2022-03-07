The Idaho National Laboratory and Idaho Falls School District 91 on Monday, March 7, 2022, announced a new partnership that will expand career and technical education opportunities for students and give them a pathway to pursue a career at INL.
Jennifer Jackson, Idaho National Laboratory K-12 Stem Program manager and Early Workforce Development Programs manager, hands Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank a pen for him to sign a memorandum of understanding to create an INL Future Corps program for District 91 students on Monday. Also pictured is Lara Hill, the school district's chairwoman on the board of trustees.
The Idaho National Laboratory and Idaho Falls School District 91 on Monday, March 7, 2022, announced a new partnership that will expand career and technical education opportunities for students and give them a pathway to pursue a career at INL.
Jennifer Jackson, Idaho National Laboratory K-12 Stem Program manager and Early Workforce Development Programs manager, hands Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank a pen for him to sign a memorandum of understanding to create an INL Future Corps program for District 91 students on Monday. Also pictured is Lara Hill, the school district's chairwoman on the board of trustees.
A new partnership between Idaho Falls School District 91 and Idaho National Laboratory will expand career and technical education opportunities for students and give them a direct pathway to work with laboratory professionals.
District 91 and INL announced the partnership during a press conference at its career fair on Monday. District 91 students will soon be able to participate in the INL Future Corps program, which will include work-based learning opportunities at INL, mentoring, career counseling and job assistance.
“The whole idea there (with the Future Corps program) is to bring down the barriers of understanding of how to get a job at Idaho National Lab,” said District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank.
Battelle Energy Alliance, which manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy, presented the school district with a $20,000 check during the press conference. These funds will go toward equipment, materials and supplies for the program.
The Future Corps program is an example of the district’s efforts to forge strong partnerships with local industry that will allow students to gain experience in career and technical education fields, pursueindustrycertifications and earn college credits.
Jennifer Jackson, INL K-12 STEM Program manager and Early Workforce Development Programs manager, said the partnership represents the lab’s commitment todevelopinga community workforce to meet future needs.
“INL is thrilled to partner with Idaho Falls School District for the benefit of students in our own community. We recognize there are many different education and career pathways for students to follow,” Jackson said.
CarloMelbihess, INL Facilities and Site Services director, said the Future Corps program will help the future workforce be ready for technology changes as the lab moves toward carbon-free energy production.
“We, the industry professionals, are committed to give our input about what skills we seek in our future workforce and give educators atemplatefor building a relevantcurriculum,”Melbihesssaid.
Students can now register for the district’s career and technical education programs. Information about the courses is available on the district’scourse catalogon its website.