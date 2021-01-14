A non-motorized pathway up and over Teton Pass will take another step toward reality with a project due to start this coming spring.
A contractor has been hired by the Federal Highway Administration to begin building a section of the Centennial Trail starting in the Moose Creek area southeast of Victor and ending at the Trail Creek Campground. Work is expected to begin in May depending on the weather.
The pathway will include two underpasses on the Idaho 33/Wyoming 22 highway – one will be for a spur pathway to connect to the Mike Harris campground and its miles of multi-use trails; the other will be for the main north side trail to safely pass under the highway to the Trail Creek Campground on the southside.
“They are going to work as much as they can in May and June,” said Dan Verbeten, executive director of Teton Valley Trails and Pathways. “Then they’re going to shut down in July so that it’s not a bigger disruption on traffic. They will pick back up (mid-August). They felt they needed to work as much as they could during the nicer times with a hope to complete the project by late fall.”
Verbeten said when this section of pathway is completed, only the section from Trail Creek Campground to the top of Teton Pass will remain to connect Idaho’s Teton Valley to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The section is a key part of the Greater Yellowstone Trail connecting West Yellowstone, Mont., to Colter Bay in Grand Teton National Park, about 180 miles away.
“There certainly will be very noticeable economic benefits all away along the trail corridor,” said Tim Young, executive director of Wyoming Pathways in Jackson, last year. “These types of regional adventure trails like the Greater Yellowstone Trail absolutely will be (a benefit)... It will attract families and people looking for an active vacation. ... Each town along the way would benefit by the visitors' potentially lodging, restaurant meals and other types of activities. ... No doubt it even extends over into Idaho Falls.”
The next piece in the puzzle is a section from Trail Creek Campground to Coal Creek. That portion is now in the design stage. From Coal Creek to the top of Teton Pass is about 6 miles.
“The next section from Trail Creek Campground to Coal Creek is approved,” Verbeten said. “We anticipate that the building of that will be somewhere around 2025. They have to go through the design and environmental review phase which can take a year or two. That will in essence link everything from Coal Creek all the way to Mike Harris as a separated pathway.”
Young said some sections from Coal Creek to the pass will be easy, utilizing existing portions of the old highway, while other stretches will require extensive work.
On the northern end of the Greater Yellowstone Trail, the Oregon Shortline Rail Trail Project has been approved and will make use of close to 9 miles of old railroad bed from West Yellowstone to Reyes Pass. The new non-motorized path will parallel a motorized route.
“It travels along the South Fork of the Madison River. It’s gorgeous,” said Kelli Hart, co-owner of Freeheel and Wheel in West Yellowstone and promoter of the project, last year. “It’s a railroad bed so it’s mostly flat, which is great for pathways because of that grade. It allows for all kinds of users.”
Young said the section of planned pathway in Grand Teton National Park from Jenny Lake to Colter Bay has been approved but a timeline for completing it hasn’t been established.
Verbeten said that while these projects can take decades to complete from vision to reality, as they near completion, interest builds.
"Once the momentum of the dominoes starts to go down and sections are put in, you create a situation where there is more interest for the next phase,” he said. “Maybe people are curious about when the two communities will be linked by non-motorized pathway. It's pretty much in place on the Wyoming side up to the top of the pass.”