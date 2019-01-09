A new collaboration between Just 4 Kids Urgent Care and Salt Lake City’s Primary Children’s Hospital is expanding the range of pediatric care provided in Idaho Falls.
The partnership will allow three pediatric specialists from Primary Children’s Hospital to begin offering regular services out of the newly expanded Just 4 Kids facility in Idaho Falls for the first time. The first of the new clinics was held Monday, with 12 children arriving for treatment from pediatric cardiologist Eda-Cristina Leon-Abuchaibe.
“Everybody was very welcoming and the place had a very kid-friendly atmosphere. The kids loved it,” Leon-Abuchaibe said.
Leon has worked out of Pocatello as a cardiologist since 2016 and will continue spending the majority of her time there while also providing Monday clinics in Idaho Falls. A urologist and gastrointestinal expert from Primary Children’s Hospital also will hold regular, though less frequent, clinics through Just 4 Kids with the same cost as treatment at the main hospital in Salt Lake City.
This partnership is the first permanent location in Idaho Falls for the doctors and nurses at Primary Children’s Hospital and the larger Intermountain Healthcare network. Some specialists had come through the city before to offer one-off clinics for local families, but many local parents had been forced to travel to Pocatello or Salt Lake City to visit the more specialized doctors. The extended trips were more time-consuming and expensive for the families, as parents often had to miss work to make appointments and paid for transportation and lodging on top of their medical bills.
“It makes it so much easier for the families here if we can bring those specialists closer to home,” Just 4 Kids CEO Aaron Gardner said.
As an urgent care clinic, Just 4 Kids focuses on providing emergency care for patients younger than 21 with injuries or illnesses. Primary Children’s Hospital has been nationally ranked for nine areas of treatment by U.S. News and World Report and has already partnered with other hospitals in Utah as well as Montana, Nevada and Alaska. The hospital also plans to implement a telehealth service at the clinic for patients to remotely consult with experts and is working with the University of Utah to find more specialists that could be sent to Idaho Falls.
“We want to ensure that these kids are getting the same level of care in Idaho Falls as they would in Salt Lake City,” said Ryan Christensen, outpatient clinic director at Primary Children’s Hospital.
Just 4 Kids Urgent Care is located at 3320 S. 25th East in Idaho Falls. To schedule an Idaho Falls appointment with a pediatric specialist from Primary Children’s Hospital, parents will go through the scheduling department at Primary Children’s Hospital by calling 801-213-3599.