A Greater Idaho Falls Transit On-Demand van is photographed parked at the city's ribbon cutting ceremony of the splash pad at Reinhart Park on May 31. Residents can schedule a ride through the service with the "GIFT On-Demand" app or by calling 208-269-9729.
Public transportation has returned to the city of Idaho Falls and users can schedule a ride with the new service anytime from their cellphone.
City officials kicked off the Greater Idaho Falls Transit On-Demand point-to-point rideshare service on Friday. Local residents can now schedule a ride by calling 208-269-9729 or download the “GIFT On-Demand" app from the Apple App Store or Google Play to set up a ride.
“Unlike the former transportation service that had fixed routes and bus stops, GIFT is an on-demand service that can be scheduled from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are doing business in Idaho Falls. You can even schedule up to one week in advance,” said GIFT Transit Coordinator Kade Marquez in a Friday news release.
The general fare is $3 a person per one-way ride and is collected through the app. The fare is less if the individual qualifies for a discounted rate based on the federal funding regulations, such as individuals over the age of 63.
The service will be available 14 hours a day, six days a week. The hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
GIFT vehicles are ADA compliant for individuals with disabilities. All drivers are trained in basic medical transport to assist users from the front door to the vehicle and to the door of their destination.
Each of the seven GIFT vehicles in Idaho Falls will be equipped with bike racks to transport users to and/or from the various pathways in Idaho Falls, such as the River Walk.
The city’s previous public transit system, Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority, shut down services in April 2019 due to financial restrictions following a failed audit. The public bus service provided regularly scheduled routes through the city and non-emergency transit services for riders with disabilities.
GIFT is a $4.2 million service funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds and requires no further taxpayer dollars to operate the service. It is a pilot program city officials will test over the next two years to determine future demand, user groups, funding options and service delivery.