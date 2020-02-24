Idaho Falls is getting a new restaurant and bar inside the Shilo Inns. Redd’s Grill and the Flying Goose Grill & Lounge will open for business March 2. A grand opening will be planned in the coming month.
This will be the second Redd’s Grill location, the first having opened at the Teton Lakes Golf Course clubhouse in Rexburg in 2016. The new riverside restaurant will feature burgers, steaks, salads and other entrees. Owner David Rail says everyone should look forward to the house-cut fries and special fry sauce recipe. Rail spent weeks in the kitchen perfecting his sauce, containing what he believes to be the ultimate combination of ketchup, mayonnaise, lemon juice and spices. The burgers have a wide variety of styles, with more than a dozen different specialty and gourmet burgers. Rail also is excited to have a brunch menu on Sundays.
"I'm really looking forward to becoming a part of the community here in Idaho Falls," Rail said.
The Flying Goose will be a full bar, featuring a dance floor with a DJ on the weekends. Redd’s restaurant and the Flying Goose bar are in separate rooms adjoined by a door, allowing guests to pass easily between the two. Though dining in the space has been upscale in the past, Rail wants his place to cater to everyone and have a more casual feel.
The dining space was formerly occupied by Keefer’s Island, which closed in 2018.
Rail will also do event managing and catering at the Shilo’s event center. He believes the center with his catering will be perfect for concerts, quinceaneras and proms.
The new location is just the latest in a long line of increasingly ambitious ventures made by David Rail and his wife, Tara. Their first foray into the food industry came in a surprising way: volunteering for popcorn duty at a local high school basketball game. Tara enjoyed working the popcorn machine so much that she soon bought her own off eBay. The couple began selling popcorn at local events, slowly added hot dogs, hamburgers and french fries to their menu. Their food became so popular that David converted his landscaping trailer into a food trailer. People began asking if they had a restaurant they could go to, and soon the couple opened the first Redd’s Grill.
Neither came from a culinary background; he’d worked in landscaping and she in a dentist’s office. Most of what they learned came from hands-on experience, though they also spent their time off watching the Food Network.
“We watched those shows like we were students, taking notes the whole time,” Rail said.
Redd’s Grill and the Flying Goose Grill will be opening from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with flexible hours on Sunday. It will be located in the Shilo Inn at 780 Lindsay Blvd.
More information can be found on their Facebook page.