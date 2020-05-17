In March, restaurants across the state were forced to close their dining rooms. Some, however, never got the chance to open. Local restaurants planning a spring opening were forced to delay their plans for grand openings.
As the food service industry begins to slowly reopen, those new restaurants are once again making plans to serve up new meals to local customers.
Pie Hole
Pie Hole, a downtown pizza-by-the-slice restaurant, had planned for an opening at the end of April. The owners now plan to open on June 29.
Located downtown at 321 Park Ave., Pie Hole will serve eight different kinds of pizzas. Four of them are there every day: cheese, pepperoni, roasted red pepper and basil, and the best-selling potato bacon. The other four will change on a daily basis.
“I need the downtown to come back alive before I’m ready to open. They’ve canceled most of the downtown events this summer, which is probably wise but it kind of stinks for business owners,” said Doug Kinney, owner of Pie Hole.
Redd's Grill and The Flying Goose
Redd’s Grill and The Flying Goose Grill & Lounge are two connected eateries inside the Shiloh Inn. Redd's Grill previously opened on March 2, but closed after just two weeks due to pandemic concerns.
Redd’s Grill reopened on May 16 with dining both inside and outside along the river. The restaurant will feature burgers, steaks, salads and other entrees. Owner David Rail says everyone should look forward to the house-cut fries and special fry sauce recipe.
The Flying Goose will open for the first time on May 22. It will be a full bar with a separate menu.
“I’m really excited for customers to try The Flying Goose’s prime-rib steak burger,” said Rail.
Redd’s restaurant and The Flying Goose bar are in separate rooms adjoined by a door, allowing guests to pass easily between the two.
Raised Southern Barbecue
Raised Southern Barbecue hopes to open on May 25. Beginning as a food truck in Shelley, owner Ruben Estrada is looking forward to transitioning to a full restaurant. The restaurant’s menu will feature southern favorites such as brisket, ribs, sausage, smoked turkey, macaroni and cheese, loaded baked potato salad and coleslaw. The barbecue joint will be located at 152 S. State Street in Shelley.
“What ended up happening is the shutdown order gave me some time to think and I ended adding a lot more than I’d originally planned," said Estrada,
He added a downstairs dining room and a soda shop. The soda shop will have free refills on regular soda and then customers can add flavor shots.
The Drink Factory
The Drink Factory will be opening a new drive-through location making it their second location in Ammon. Originally planned for an April opening, the drink shop will now open mid-June. Located on Hitt Road, it is currently under construction.
The Drink Factory is known for its coffees, mocktails, sodas and blended drinks.
Burger Theory
Burger Theory, a craft burger joint inside the Holiday Inn & Suites at the Jackson Hole Junction, will open this June. Containing a full-service menu and bar, the restaurant is planning to be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its signature offering is the “Create-Your-Own burger,” which offers 4,320 burger combinations. With a red, black and dark wood décor, Burger Theory has a sports bar theme.
Mahana Fresh
Mahana Fresh will also soon be coming to Idaho Falls. The restaurant's owners, Alan and Heather Bradshaw, originally hoped to open in May but have now put off that opening. They still hope to open this summer. Located at 428 S. Utah Ave., it specializes in healthy build-your-own bowls. Customers can start with a base of either rice, noodles or salad and then add their choice of vegetables, proteins, dressing and add-ons.