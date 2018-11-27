The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office has charged Juan Santos-Quintero, 23, with two new counts of robbery, bringing his total number of robbery charges to six.
One of the cases is for the Sept. 21 robbery of the Common Cents on West Broadway Street. According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, Santos-Quintero reportedly robbed the cashier at gunpoint.
After the cashier gave him the cash, Santos-Quintero also took three cartons of cigarettes.
The robber had his face covered during the incident. The report states police identified him as Santos-Quintero by a tattoo seen on his left hand during the robbery.
Santos-Quintero was arrested later that day after he shot a Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputy. Police found three cartons of cigarettes of the same brand that were stolen from Common Cents. A picture of Santos-Quintero wearing the same clothes as the robber was found on his phone. The picture was taken at 1:24 a.m. Sept. 21, 13 minutes after the robbery.
The second robbery charge was based on a Sept. 16 incident in the Hope Lutheran Church parking lot. According to a police report, the victims were waiting for a friend when Santos-Quintero and his girlfriend, Denise Williams, approached them and threatened them with two guns, both held by Santos-Quintero, demanding they empty their pockets.
The victims both stated they were each punched by Santos-Quintero. One of the victims refused to empty his pockets, prompting Santos-Quintero to fire a warning shot. The victim knocked the gun out of Santos-Quintero's hand and began fighting with him.
The other victim told police Williams picked up the gun and pointed it at him while his friend was fighting. He said Williams told him he would die if he moved.
The victim who was fighting managed to unload the magazine from Santos-Quintero's remaining gun, and said he had Santos-Quintero in a headlock. Williams then ran over and kicked him, and the victim pulled her down and punched her. The victim who was fighting then ran. The remaining victim reported Santos-Quintero fired shots his friend.
The victim who remained behind said his keys and wallet were taken, both of which were found when Santos-Quintero was arrested. The victim who fought with Santos-Quintero was found at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with injuries to his face, but no gunshot wounds. The police report states the victim needed staples and stitches for his injuries.
When asked about the robbery, Williams gave a different version of events. She said a teenage boy approached her and Santos-Quintero aggressively in the parking lot, and that Santos-Quintero threatened him when the boy reached into his coat. She said a second teen jumped Santos-Quintero, and that she was pulled down trying to break up the fight. Williams said this happened at the Hope Lutheran Church parking lot.
The police report states both victims failed to identify Santos-Quintero and Williams in a lineup. One of the victims told a detective he saw Santos-Quintero on television and he did not look like the man who robbed them. The detective who authored the report wrote he suspected them because Williams described a similar incident and because the stolen items were found in Santos-Quintero's possession.
Robbery is punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence. Williams was charged with attempted robbery and aiding and abetting a robbery, both punishable with up to 15 years in prison. These charges are on top of the multitude of potential life sentences the couple faces for the string of robberies that began Sept. 10 and ended with the Sept. 21 shooting of a Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputy.
Both defendants have preliminary hearings scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in Bonneville County Courthouse.