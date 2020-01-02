Snake River Animal Shelter has been providing free doghouses and electric water bowls to owners of outdoor dogs. This service is part of the shelter’s new Dog Safe Program that launched Dec. 2. According to the shelter's website, the program’s goal is to “educate, provide equipment and provide support for dog owners with outside dogs.”
Executive Director Kristin Sanger said people shouldn’t overestimate a dog’s ability to withstand harsh temperatures.
“People think that dogs just will build up a winter coat, and they can stay outside all winter long. But the truth is, their winter coat is like the coat we wear,” Sanger said. “So how warm we stay outside with our winter coat on is how warm they stay with their winter coat on.”
Sanger suggests that dogs should not be left unprotected for longer than a human can withstand.
“In harsh weather conditions, whether it’s hot or cold, animals need to come indoors. If that’s a garage, great.” Sanger said. “They don’t need to necessarily have a heater on them but staying outside tethered is really dangerous.”
If owners don’t bring dogs in a house or garage, then a special dog shelter should be provided. One shelter donor has donated to the Dog Safe Program this winter by providing an estimated 60 igloo-style doghouses and 60 electric dog heaters. The houses and water bowls were given out three times in December in batches of 20 on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“The first set was gone in two hours,” said Facility Manager Nick Defilippis.
Future donations of winter equipment will be announced on the shelter’s Facebook page.
“Part of the Dog Safe Program is to educate people about safe practices,” Defilippis said. “When we give them out, we explain that the doghouse itself isn’t enough. They need something like straw or hay as well put inside to keep the dog warm.”
According to Sanger, Idaho Falls has had multiple cases of dogs dying due to exposure. Dogs that don’t die, often still have frozen extremities, such as paws, tails and ears.
“We understand that it’s important for dogs to have all different roles in a family, but we certainly want to protect them from freezing to death,” Sanger said.
Last year, the Snake River Animal Shelter saw one of its worst cases of validated canine exposure death yet.
“A dog came in that was tethered with her brother. They weren’t on the same line, they were on two different lines, side by side. Her brother froze to death, and she was brought here,” Sanger said. “She came in, she’d hardly ever even been touched, and that’s the sad thing about tethering.”
Luckily, said Defilippis, the shelter has not seen any tragic cases yet this winter.