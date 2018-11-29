Teton Pass has installed new signs in hopes of speeding up closures when avalanche control work is being conducted.
The signs advise motorists not to park at the Teton Pass and Coal Creek turnouts when a light is flashing on the sign, according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation news release.
"The goal of the signage is to minimize closure times when conducting avalanche control work," Wyoming Department of Transportation avalanche technician John Fitzgerald said in a news release. "When vehicles are parked and there is uncertainty as to the whereabouts of the vehicle owners the control work is delayed, sometimes by hours, until the entire area is clear."
Wyoming transportation workers typically do avalanche control work in the middle of the night, setting charges and doing other work to ease danger.
“There will be cases where control missions take place at different times based on weather,” Fitzgerald said. “In these cases, the lights will go on with as much notice as possible. The end goal is to avoid having anyone in harm’s way while we are conducting the work.”
The Wyoming Department of Transportation worked with the Forest Service on the project.
“We are fortunate to have the premier recreation opportunities off Teton Pass, but safety is the number one priority for everyone involved,” Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence said. “While it may be inconvenient at times for backcountry users, it remains important to work with WYDOT to keep the highway safe for both recreational users and the traveling public.”
Violators can be found guilty of a misdemeanor subject to a $50 fine.
Fitzgerald said motorists can subscribe to WYDOT’s “511 Notify” messaging system for the most up-to-date road and route information. Alerts, openings and closures are sent via text to cellphones and/or email.