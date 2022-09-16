skyline logo

IDAHO FALLS — The Skyline Grizzlies Alumni Association was recently formed by Steve Smith of St. Anthony. Its goal is to help the Skyline class of 1970 and 1971 stay connected and to leave a legacy for the school.

The group will hold an introductory luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the Skyline cafeteria, 1767 Blue Sky Drive in Idaho Falls.

