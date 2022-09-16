IDAHO FALLS — The Skyline Grizzlies Alumni Association was recently formed by Steve Smith of St. Anthony. Its goal is to help the Skyline class of 1970 and 1971 stay connected and to leave a legacy for the school.
The group will hold an introductory luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the Skyline cafeteria, 1767 Blue Sky Drive in Idaho Falls.
The National Association of Secondary School Principals encourages the formation of high school alumni associations, which provide a structure to connect the community, former students and the school. The Skyline group has not yet settled on its first projects, but George Groberg, a Skyline graduate now retired in Riverton, Utah, said: “Our aim is to recruit and organize Skyline alumni to provide services, such as tutoring, counseling, job opportunities, volunteers for programs, events and financial support. We will work with the school district and Skyline High School administration to support the success of the students and the community.”
Kari McKim, a graduate now in Eagan, Minnesota, added that similar associations in other states provide support for senior-year college visits or necessary equipment needed by recent graduates who are enrolling in tech schools. “Small grants to teachers for special classroom projects or field trips is another popular service,” she said.
“Of course, alumni associations also support alumni,” McKim added. “They help reunion-organizing committees and often sponsor homecoming events.”
Bob Schoch, president of the new group, said that all Skyline graduates and anyone else who considers themselves to be a friend of Skyline are invited to come to the luncheon to find out more and decide how they might like to participate. Anyone planning to attend the luncheon is asked to visit the group’s website to RSVP at skylinegrizzliesalumniassoc.org/rsvp.