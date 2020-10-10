Several tenants have signed leases on the new Hillcrest Plaza strip mall, located at 2671 E. Sunnyside Road, in Ammon.
Here is who will be moving in:
Jersey Mike’s Subs: Much like Subway or Jimmy John’s, Jersey Mike’s is a restaurant chain where you can build your own submarine sandwich. It has a few signature items including its vinegar-based sauce known as “The Juice” and a cherry pepper relish. With 1,667 locations, it is the fourth-largest sandwich chain in the country, according to Restaurant Business. Currently, the nearest Jersey Mike’s is in Logan, Utah.
Super Chix: Super Chix is a restaurant that sells a chicken sandwich it calls “The Last True Chicken Sandwich," hand-cut fries and custards. It has six locations in Texas, Alabama and Utah. The Idaho Falls location will make Idaho the fourth state with a location. The chain was originally created by Yum! Brands as a competitor to Chick-fil-A. Yum! Brands owns other popular fast-food brands like KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Super Chix has since been purchased by Nick Ouimet, the man who developed the restaurant. The company leased 3,044 square feet at Hillcrest Plaza.
Duck Donuts: Claiming to be “the nation’s fastest growing doughnut franchise,” the company sells “warm, fresh and made-to-order donuts.” Customers choose from a variety of flavors, icings and toppings. Its “fan favorites” list includes bacon-topped maple doughnuts and lemon-drizzled blueberry doughnuts. With more than 87 locations, this will be the first in Idaho. It will be opened as a franchise by Idaho Falls couple Bonnie and Wyatt Wetsel. The couple leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Hillcrest Plaza.
The Joint Chiropractic: A national franchise with more than 500 offices, the Joint Chiropractic offers joint adjustments for pain relief. The brand is built on a unique model. It does not accept health insurance. Instead, it takes walk-in customers who can opt to see a chiropractor on the spot for a $39 one-time price or buy a monthly plan for $69 that allows customers to come up to four times per month for treatment. The Joint Chiropractic leased 1,200 square feet of retail space.
Luxury Nails and Spa: The manicure and pedicure service has already put its sign on its Hillcrest Plaza location. Luxury Nails and Spa was one of the first tenants to sign onto Hillcrest, leasing 1,400 square feet of retail space in February.