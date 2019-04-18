Operation Shield will be hosting an open house Friday for its new Advocacy Center in Idaho Falls.
The open house will be held from noon until 4:30 p.m. at 771 South Woodruff Ave.
Operation Shield is an advocacy group for victims of child sex trafficking. The Advocacy Center will be focused on providing treatment and recovery services for survivors of sex trafficking in Idaho.
The Advocacy Center will provide outpatient care for child and adult victims of sexual abuse, as well as therapy for general trauma. The center will have two certified therapists, and it plans to add two more in the next 90 days.
The open house will include training classes for attendees. At 12:30 there will be a class for identifying grooming behaviors. The center will host a discussion on human trafficking in the community at 2 p.m.