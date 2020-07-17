Ammon Days is still on track to happen in the first weekend of August, but the celebration has been spread out across two days and will include a reduced number of events.
In previous years, Ammon Days included a series of meals, competitions and vendor booths set up in McCowin Park on the first Saturday in August. The event this year will be in the same location, beginning late at night on July 31 and continuing throughout the day Aug. 1.
"The responsible thing for us was to scale down our events to make sure people can spread out and still enjoy themselves," Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti said.
Ammon Days will begin with the "Ammon Glow," a choreographed light show from hot air balloons above the city starting around 9 p.m. The balloons will also fly above Ammon during the day Saturday but will not be available for rides.
Both nights of the event will include a free movie screening in the park beginning at 9:30 p.m. Evie Clair, a singer and finalist on season 12 of "America's Got Talent," will perform a free concert in McCowin Park beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 1.
The Ammon Has Talent competition will be held virtually this year. Any interested performers must send a clip of their act to the talent show judges by July 25, after which the entries will be posted on the city Facebook page, and the winners of the $200 first-place prizes will be announced over the weekend.
All city employees who are working the Ammon Days events will be required to wear masks, and Coletti asked that other vendors and participants do the same.
"We are only able to do events like this because people help us avoid cases by wearing masks and distancing," Coletti said.
As part of that health concern, the city is not offering free breakfast and lunch this year to limit how much city staff interacts with residents' food. Meals will instead be on sale both days from a number of food trucks who will be set up in the park.
Additional details about the event are available on the city of Ammon Facebook page.