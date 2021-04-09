In communities neighboring Idaho Falls and Blackfoot, people will have a new place to seek urgent care.
Bingham Healthcare recently opened 1st Choice Urgent Care just off U.S. Highway 91 in Shelley. It's one of four urgent care clinics opened by the health system across southeastern and eastern Idaho — which are now in Ammon, Blackfoot, Shelley and Pocatello.
The Shelley clinic, at 275 W. Locust, is open seven days a week: from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re passionate about helping people throughout the region stay healthy, and the caring and compassionate doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants at 1st Choice Urgent Care are a great team of caregivers committed to that mission,” Jake Erikson, medical system CEO, said in a news release.
At the clinic, people can seek treatment for issues that are time-sensitive, but don't require a visit to a hospital emergency room, said Mark Baker, Bingham Memorial Hospital spokesman. People can walk in or schedule an appointment.
Baker lives in Firth, sandwiched between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot. Both cities have hospitals.
For Baker, Idaho Falls is about 20 minutes away, while Blackfoot is a 15-minute drive. He said 7,000 to 10,000 others live in a similar situation. Now, he said, they "have access to immediate urgent care just a few minutes from their home."
According to a news release, the clinic can provide treatment for non-severe medical issues such as broken bones, accident-caused injuries, sinus and skin infections, allergic reactions and respiratory illnesses. People with medical emergencies that could permanently injure them or threaten their lives should visit emergency rooms.
The new urgent care is in the same building as Bingham Healthcare's existing family clinic in Shelley.
"Bingham Healthcare has sought for the last two decades to create the full spectrum of care," Baker said. "And the spectrum of care for individuals (varies) from the primary care group to specialty care to facilities and surgery and in-patient care, long-term care and then home health and hospice. Urgent care fits into that spectrum of care for Bingham Healthcare because it is a primary point of access that every family, every community needs to have."
People also can receive diagnostic testing for COVID-19 at the clinic. Appointments aren't required, Baker said. But if you are exhibiting symptoms, the clinic recommends you call ahead to talk about safety measures. Baker said the urgent care site can test people who aren't showing symptoms if they need tests for travel or their job.