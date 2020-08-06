Lori Vallow’s attorney Mark Means has waived her preliminary hearing, and the case will be heading straight to district court.
Instead, the court said a hearing will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday through Zoom.
The hearing can be watched here.
Lori Vallow and her fifth husband Chad Daybell each face felony counts of concealment of evidence involving the coverup of the deaths of Vallow’s children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow also has misdemeanor charges involving resisting or obstructing an officer, soliciting another to commit a crime and contempt of court.