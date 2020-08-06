Lori Vallow

Lori Vallow finds out her bond has been denied by Judge Michelle Mallard during her second bond hearing at the Madison County Magistrate Court on Friday, May 1, 2020. Vallow falsely told Rexburg Police Department officers her children were with relatives in Arizona. After police confirmed the children were not with the relatives, they learned Vallow had flown to Hawaii. She was arrested after months of investigation and extradited to Idaho on March 5 according to Post Register reporting.

 John Roark photo

Lori Vallow’s attorney Mark Means has waived her preliminary hearing, and the case will be heading straight to district court.

Instead, the court said a hearing will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday through Zoom.

The hearing can be watched here.

Lori Vallow and her fifth husband Chad Daybell each face felony counts of concealment of evidence involving the coverup of the deaths of Vallow’s children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow also has misdemeanor charges involving resisting or obstructing an officer, soliciting another to commit a crime and contempt of court.