Just a month into his job as director of the East Idaho Vet Center, Rex Thornley thought a celebratory BBQ to mark both the U.S. Army's birthday and Flag Day would be a good way to introduce himself to more local veterans.
The vet center, which relocated from Pocatello to Idaho Falls last fall, focuses on readjustment counseling for combat veterans and their families.
Veterans can come in to the center on the third floor of the Joseph A. Clark building at 1000 Riverwalk Drive, suite 350, for counseling for conditions such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma.
The center also refers veterans to other treatment centers and community resources if they are experiencing suicidal thoughts, drug addiction or substance abuse.
The center's services, which are available to veterans and service members as well as their families, are confidential, free and are not held in a medical setting.
To put on Tuesday's event Thornley enlisted help from the Phoenix Quick Response Force,a support group for veterans in Idaho Falls, as well as American Legion Post 56 and VFW Post 2146. Representatives from the Behavioral Health Crisis Center also attended to show support for the area's military veterans.
About 150 people attended the BBQ in support of the Army birthday and of each other as well, said Thornley, an Army veteran and a licensed clinical social worker.
"Rex gave me a call and we were talking about wanting to do a little barbecue get together for the Army birthday and I said absolutely," Jake Versteeg, commander of Phoenix QRF, said. "It sounds like an amazing idea."
Thornley took over as director of the vet center in May, succeeding Darshan Soske, who is now the associate deputy director for the veterans affairs fifth district. Soske was director for about four years and has been with the vet center for a total of 13 years.
"Rex has done a fantastic job taking over as the new East Idaho Vet Center director," Cody De Los Reyes, veterans outreach specialist said. "Rex, being a retired Army officer, has worked and been a part of the military for over 20 years. He has deployed to the Middle East, knowing first hand what our local veterans have experienced in a war zone. He has started multiple new groups for women veterans, Vietnam-era veterans and the younger population of vets."
Thornley said he loves his new job. Before becoming the vet center director, he was a readjustment counselor at the vet center for a year.
"Being the vet center director also means I get to be a vet center counselor and that has really been my favorite part," Thornley said.
While the barbecue gave Thornley a chance to meet more of the region's veterans, it also gave the veterans a chance to interact with others who'd shared their experiences. The feeling of comradery and familial bonds between the veterans throughout the event was palpable.
"Comradery is what we are all about," Roy Miller, first sergeant of Phoenix QRF, said. "Bringing the veterans back together and reminding them of the brotherhood and sisterhood we all shared helps us all."
This event attracted generations of veterans.
"Veterans have been coming in and out all day with their families," Versteeg said. "We've had a great turnout, good food, and an amazing time. It's been so nice. We've had veterans from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and even Afghanistan"
For more information about the East Idaho Vet Center, go to va.gov/east-idaho-vet-center.