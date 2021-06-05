They gathered at Ryder Park Friday morning, 21 rookie firefighters in training, many fresh out of high school, a few still in high school, and ready to get their hands on pickaxes or pounders after weeks of book work in the classroom.
The day’s work was to build a fire line at the park by digging and scraping with tools that looked like a cross between a hoe and shovel. The work would serve a dual purpose: Teaching fire-line building techniques and helping create a path connecting into the Ryder Park bike trails.
“Remember that this is more like a marathon,” said Brian O’Donnell, a Bureau of Land Management fire operation specialist, coaching the new recruits to pace themselves. “Make sure you have plenty of water. We have more if you need some.”
Recruits were gathered around O’Donnell wearing hefty packs, yellow, long-sleeved shirts, helmets and heavy boots. Sweating profusely would be part of the job. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group online notes say “Firefighters are held to rigorous fitness standards as much of the job occurs in the outdoors.” Potential firefighters must pass specific physical standards as well as complete in-class work.
One new recruit was Matthew Schulze, 18, a recent graduate of Idaho Falls Skyline High School.
“I’ve been interested in fighting fires since I was young,” Schulze said. “I’ll be on an engine crew here in Idaho Falls.”
Schulze said he was looking forward to the outside work after days of classroom sessions and physical training.
“Our captain is an active guy,” he said. “He put us through some stuff."
The physical aspect of wildland firefighting is always stressed to the new recruits.
“It’s hard at the beginning of the season, but your body adapts,” said Sarah Wheeler, a spokesman for the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center. “You’re wearing 40 pounds on your back and a helmet. You're burning through a lot of water.”
BLM spokesman Chris Burger said this and other crews like them are expected to have a busy summer.
“In two weeks, they’ll be through with school and training,” Burger said. “By mid-June they could be out on a fire.”
Wheeler said this summer is shaping up to be a scary one for wildfires. She was carrying with her a printout of a forecast from the Great Basin Coordination Center looking at fire danger for most of Nevada, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Wyoming and Arizona. Because of a dry, windy spring over much of the West, the outlook is dire for wildfires.
“We’re in the bull’s-eye this year,” Wheeler said.
One recruit, Deo Lachman, was a recent University of Idaho graduate hoping to pick up some useful skills in fire behavior for his work at the Bear Lake Wildlife Refuge.
“I’m a wildlife biologist with Fish and Wildlife Services,” Lachman said. “I’m hoping to learn how to do prescribed burns on our refuge. It should help me be a better member of the team. We do some burns to build better habitat for the animals that we’re stewards over.”
Burger, who has worked as a wildland firefighter for several years, said there is a satisfaction that comes from fighting fires that he hasn’t had in other lines of work.
“I quit for nine months to become a school teacher at one point, but I realized that at the end of the day I would be fighting this teaching battle every day,” he said. “With firefighting I could see a line I helped build to stop a fire and say I did that.”
Burger said the firefighting job is temporary and lasts through October.
“This is a job that will wear you out,” he said. “By October you’re ready to rest.”