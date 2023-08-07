Kris Millgate, a longtime Post Register contributor, will premier the new wildlife film, “On Grizzly Ground,” Thursday at the Colonial Theater.
Millgate, an Emmy-nominated journalist, is the owner of Tight Line Media. She produced “On Grizzly Ground” in partnership with Toyota and Four Wheel Campers. Millgate spent the summer 2022 working out of a Toyota Tundra while following federally protected grizzlies through the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which includes Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park plus portions of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, a Tight Line Media news release said.
“Following grizzlies is risky, but warranted,” Millgate said in the release. “Greater Yellowstone bears are expanding their presence in the West, so the odds of us being in their way as they make their way are going up. I want to show you how we help and hinder their recovery while also celebrating nature at its wildest.”
In 2020, Millgate followed the epic 850-mile journey that Chinook salmon make from the ocean to the central Idaho wilderness for her “Ocean to Idaho” project. The project saw her log more than 4,600 miles during which she chronicled the fish’s obstacles and spoke with stakeholders such as Native Americans, biologists and dam operators, at various steps in the fish’s journey back. Her “Ocean to Idaho” premiered at the Colonial Theater in August 2021.
After its debut “On Grizzly Ground” will hold additional screenings at the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance in Island Park on Aug. 19 and at the Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello on Sept. 14. The also will be other to-be-determined stops on the tour. For updates, go to tightlinemedia.com/on-grizzly-ground.
Similar to Millgate’s approach to “Ocean to Idaho,” for this film she showcases perspectives from tribes and tourists as well as scientists and activists as they all consider the future of the bears, the release said.
“With all the challenges facing our natural resources these days, it’s important to celebrate nature’s wild successes too,” Millgate said in the release. “Greater Yellowstone grizzlies have figured out how to live among us. Now we need to figure out how to live, work and play with a growing number of grizzlies on the landscape.”
The half-hour documentary, “On Grizzly Ground,” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
True to Millgate’s multimedia commitment, her third book “My Place Among Beasts” also publishes in August. It’s the backstory of what she endured, stitches included, during the grizzly expedition. For information, go to tightlinemedia.com/on-grizzly-ground.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.