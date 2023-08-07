Kris Millgate, a longtime Post Register contributor, will premier the new wildlife film, “On Grizzly Ground,” Thursday at the Colonial Theater.

Millgate, an Emmy-nominated journalist, is the owner of Tight Line Media. She produced “On Grizzly Ground” in partnership with Toyota and Four Wheel Campers. Millgate spent the summer 2022 working out of a Toyota Tundra while following federally protected grizzlies through the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which includes Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park plus portions of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, a Tight Line Media news release said.


